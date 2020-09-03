Turkey imposes new nationwide virus restrictions

  • September 03 2020 08:56:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Amid rising fatalities from coronavirus, Turkey on Sept. 2 imposed new virus restrictions across the country.

The Interior Ministry sent a circular on expanding virus restrictions from 14 to all of Turkey’s 81 provinces.

As of Sept. 4, large gatherings such as outdoor weddings and other traditional celebrations will be toned down.

The duration of a wedding ceremony in Turkey has been limited to an hour, with a ban on dancing and serving of food.

People aged 65 and above and under 15, who are not first and second-degree relatives of the bride and groom, will not be allowed to attend the wedding.

At least one public officer will attend the wedding ceremony to monitor the measures.

Earlier on Wednesday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Turkey was witnessing the second peak of the pandemic as single-day deaths rose to above 40 over the past three days, a steep rise.

 

