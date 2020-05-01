Turkey imposes 3-day virus curfew in 31 provinces

ISTANBUL

Turkey has imposed a 3-day curfew in 31 provinces beginning on April 30 midnight in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The curfew is going to be effective in the capital Ankara as well as Adana, Antalya, Aydın, Balıkesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakır, Erzurum, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaraş, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya,

Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Muğla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Şanlıurfa, Tekirdağ, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak.

Although the country seems to have a tendency to declare curfew at the weekends, this period was extended to three days as May 1 is celebrated as an official holiday in the country.

The first curfew was declared on April 11-12 and it was followed by another one in the past week.



