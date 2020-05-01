Turkey imposes 3-day virus curfew in 31 provinces

  • May 01 2020 10:23:00

Turkey imposes 3-day virus curfew in 31 provinces

ISTANBUL
Turkey imposes 3-day virus curfew in 31 provinces

Turkey has imposed a 3-day curfew in 31 provinces beginning on April 30 midnight in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The curfew is going to be effective in the capital Ankara as well as Adana, Antalya, Aydın, Balıkesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakır, Erzurum, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaraş, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya,
Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Muğla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Şanlıurfa, Tekirdağ, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak.

Although the country seems to have a tendency to declare curfew at the weekends, this period was extended to three days as May 1 is celebrated as an official holiday in the country.

The first curfew was declared on April 11-12 and it was followed by another one in the past week.

Turkey mulls gradual reopening starting from June 
Turkey mulls gradual reopening starting from June

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

    Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,174 with 120,204 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,174 with 120,204 total cases

  3. Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

    Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

  4. Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

    Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

  5. Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak

    Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak
Recommended
Turkish Red Crescent aids Greek Orthodox minority

Turkish Red Crescent aids Greek Orthodox minority
Palestine thanks Turkey for medical aid

Palestine thanks Turkey for medical aid
President Erdoğan hails benefits of TANAP pipeline

President Erdoğan hails benefits of TANAP pipeline
Turkey marks May Day amid pandemic

Turkey marks May Day amid pandemic
Turkish health minister briefs WHO over virus efforts

Turkish health minister briefs WHO over virus efforts
Ankara urges UAE to abandon hostile stance

Ankara urges UAE to abandon 'hostile stance'
US thanks Turkey for medical aid to fight coronavirus

US thanks Turkey for medical aid to fight coronavirus

WORLD Trump speculates that China released virus in lab mistake

Trump speculates that China released virus in lab 'mistake'

President Donald Trump has speculated that China could have unleashed the coronavirus on the world due to some kind of horrible "mistake," and his intelligence agencies said they are still examining a notion put forward by the president and aides that the pandemic may have resulted from an accident at a Chinese lab.
ECONOMY G20 should design intl accountability mechanism: Minister

G20 should design int'l accountability mechanism: Minister

Turkey’s industry and technology minister on April 30 called on G20 member states to design an international accountability mechanism for countries that "behaved irresponsible or non-transparent" in times of crisis.

SPORTS French player Moerman feels safer in Turkey amid pandemic

French player Moerman feels safer in Turkey amid pandemic

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes's French forward Adrien Moerman said Turkey is safer than France amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.