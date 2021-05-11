Turkey, Hungary recognize each other's COVID-19 vaccine certificates

  • May 11 2021 07:00:00

Turkey, Hungary recognize each other's COVID-19 vaccine certificates

ANKARA
Turkey, Hungary recognize each others COVID-19 vaccine certificates

Turkey and Hungary will recognize each other’s COVID-19 vaccine certificates for safe travel, Hungary’s foreign minister said on May 10.

Peter Szijjarto said the agreement between the two countries will be effective starting Tuesday.

“Turkish and Hungarian citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and have a certificate will be able to travel between the two countries without testing and quarantine obligations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Turkey and Serbia are also planning to lift travel restrictions by recognizing each other’s COVID-19 vaccine certificates.

The vaccine certificate will allow citizens to travel between Turkey and Serbia without a negative PCR test.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic received Turkish Ambassador in Belgrade Hami Aksoy to discuss the matter.

Aksoy also said that the application will provide a great convenience in mutual travels in the upcoming tourism season.

pandemic,

ARTS & LIFE Prehistoric tombs found during excavations in Istanbul’s busiest square

Prehistoric tombs found during excavations in Istanbul’s busiest square
MOST POPULAR

  1. Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

    Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

  2. President Erdoğan speaks with Abbas, Haniyeh

    President Erdoğan speaks with Abbas, Haniyeh

  3. Turkey calls on world to stop Israeli aggression in Jerusalem

    Turkey calls on world to stop Israeli aggression in Jerusalem

  4. Istanbul sees sharp decline in virus cases, ICU patients

    Istanbul sees sharp decline in virus cases, ICU patients

  5. Turkish foreign minister in Riyadh for official visit

    Turkish foreign minister in Riyadh for official visit
Recommended
Turkey condemns Israel’s continued attacks on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa

Turkey condemns Israel’s continued attacks on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa
President Erdoğan speaks with Abbas, Haniyeh

President Erdoğan speaks with Abbas, Haniyeh
Turkish foreign minister in Riyadh for official visit

Turkish foreign minister in Riyadh for official visit
Turkey calls on world to stop Israeli aggression in Jerusalem

Turkey calls on world to stop Israeli aggression in Jerusalem
FM Çavuşoğlu speaks to Hungarian, Serbian counterparts

FM Çavuşoğlu speaks to Hungarian, Serbian counterparts
Turkey deeply saddened over deadly blast at Kabul school

Turkey 'deeply saddened' over deadly blast at Kabul school

WORLD Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

Afghanistan’s Taliban on May 10 announced a three-day cease-fire for the Eid-al-Fitr holiday this week marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
ECONOMY Turkeys unemployment rate at 13.1 pct in March

Turkey's unemployment rate at 13.1 pct in March

Turkey's unemployment rate read 13.1 percent in March, down 0.1 percentage point month-on-month, the country's statistical authority announced on May 10.
SPORTS Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

The 2021 Ziraat Turkish Cup final will be held with fans back in the stadium at one-thirds of the total seating capacity, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced on May 9.