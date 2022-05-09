Turkey hosts total 4,082,693 asylum seekers: Deputy interior minister

  • May 09 2022 07:00:00

Turkey hosts total 4,082,693 asylum seekers: Deputy interior minister

ANKARA
Turkey hosts total 4,082,693 asylum seekers: Deputy interior minister

The total number of asylum seekers in Turkey is 4,082,693, and of them, 3,762,686 comprise Syrians under temporary protection, Deputy Interior Minister İsmail Çataklı has said.

“About 122,000 of this number have been passive registrations for two years. In other words, there is no sign that they are in Turkey,” daily Hürriyet quoted Çataklı as saying on May 8.

According to official figures, there are currently 5,500,690 foreigners in Turkey, he said and emphasized that not all of them are refugees. This figure includes students, British, German and Russian residents in Antalya, and foreigners such as trained police officers, Çataklı added.

Explaining that 323,859 irregular migrants have been deported in the last five years, Çataklı said that 1,463,272 irregular migrants and asylum seekers have left Turkey since 2016.

Afghans rank first in the irregular migration wave to Turkey. Currently, there are 12,000 foreign nationals from 80 different countries in 30 repatriation centers across the country. Of these, 7,000 are from Afghanistan, 1,500 are from Syria and 1,000 are from Pakistan. In 2022, a total of 21,087 people from 113 different nationalities were deported. Among those deported, Afghanistan ranks first with 9,654 and Pakistan ranks second with 4,206, the daily reported.

According to the information given by Çataklı, 497,926 Syrians voluntarily returned to the areas where safety was ensured.

He noted that a total of 8 million immigrants, including 6 million in Idlib, Olive Branch, Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring regions, and 2 million on the Iranian side of the border, are kept stable.

“Turkey is the only country in the world, including the European Union, with a fully-fledged holistic migration policy,” he stated.

Turkey is the only country that can manage its immigration policy, including the EU, in accordance with the law and humanitarian values, he said. “Turkey is the only country that makes an effort to stop migration at its source.”

Turkey is a country that sends back more immigrants than all European Union countries send, Çataklı noted.

Of the 200,950 Syrians who were granted Turkish citizenship, 47,000 are Turkmen, Çataklı said on his Twitter account.

Furthermore, 101,995 Ahıska Turks, 17,000 Afghan Turks and 6,787 Uyghur Turks were granted citizenship. The citizenship process of 2,000 Uyghur Turks continues, Çataklı said.

ARTS & LIFE Two more statues of Iron Age boxers unearthed in Sardinia

Two more statues of Iron Age boxers unearthed in Sardinia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Maximum highway speed limit to be revised

    Maximum highway speed limit to be revised

  2. Russian oligarch’s yacht docks at Bodrum

    Russian oligarch’s yacht docks at Bodrum

  3. EU starts to see Greek pushbacks in Aegean against refugees: Defense minister

    EU starts to see Greek pushbacks in Aegean against refugees: Defense minister

  4. Turkey closes Istanbul for new asylum seekers, minister says

    Turkey closes Istanbul for new asylum seekers, minister says

  5. Turkey aims to up its share in luxury tourism market

    Turkey aims to up its share in luxury tourism market
Recommended
Armenian church in Diyarbakır reopens after 7 years

Armenian church in Diyarbakır reopens after 7 years
French actor in Istanbul to monitor yacht’s renovation

French actor in Istanbul to monitor yacht’s renovation
Camping trailer enthusiasts to meet in Istanbul on weekend

Camping trailer enthusiasts to meet in Istanbul on weekend
Turkey reports 1,480 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

Turkey reports 1,480 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths
Nation rushes to florists to celebrate Mother’s Day

Nation rushes to florists to celebrate Mother’s Day
11 PKK terrorists neutralized

11 PKK terrorists neutralized
WORLD Syrians in desperate need of aid hit hard by Ukraine fallout

Syrians in desperate need of aid hit hard by Ukraine fallout

Umm Khaled hardly leaves the tent where she lives in northwest Syria, and she says she doesn’t pay attention to the news. But she knows one reason why it is getting harder and harder to feed herself and her children: Ukraine.

ECONOMY Xi warms up China’s economy, but virus narrows options

Xi warms up China’s economy, but virus narrows options

President Xi Jinping has offered state backing for tech, infrastructure and jobs to revive China’s economy, but analysts warn growth will continue to wilt until Beijing drops its rigid virus controls.

SPORTS Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who only got into the field on May 6, pulled off a stunning upset victory in the 148th Kentucky Derby on May 7.