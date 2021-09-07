'Turkey holds nearly 95,000 irregular migrants this year'

  • September 07 2021 08:59:24

'Turkey holds nearly 95,000 irregular migrants this year'

ANKARA
Turkey holds nearly 95,000 irregular migrants this year

Turkey has held nearly 95,000 irregular migrants since the start of this year, the country’s deputy interior minister said on Sept. 6. 

A total of 94,915 irregular migrants, including 40,098 Afghans, have been held since the beginning of the year, Ismail Çataklı told a monthly news conference in the capital Ankara.

Regarding the developments in Afghanistan and the possibility of political instability triggering migration movements, he said the ministry closely follows the situation.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan after taking Kabul on Aug. 15, with the president and other top officials fleeing the country.

Turkey prevented the illegal entry of more than 505,000 foreign nationals through its borders in 2020, he said, adding that this year the number is around 307,800.

“Recent claims of an abnormal rise (in irregular migrants at borders) are not confirmed by figures,” he stressed.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any country in the world, is taking new security measures on its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

 

hold, detention,

ECONOMY Turkeys LNG imports see dramatic fall as prices soar globally

Turkey's LNG imports see dramatic fall as prices soar globally
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s fifth-largest lake faces drought threat

    Turkey’s fifth-largest lake faces drought threat

  2. Government releases 3-year roadmap for Turkish economy

    Government releases 3-year roadmap for Turkish economy

  3. Turkey seeks negative PCR test for public intercity travel

    Turkey seeks negative PCR test for public intercity travel

  4. British holidaymakers demand Turkey be removed from red travel list

    British holidaymakers demand Turkey be removed from red travel list

  5. Turkish envoy, Taliban officials discuss Afghan situation

    Turkish envoy, Taliban officials discuss Afghan situation
Recommended
Turkey, Azerbaijan launch joint military drill in Lachin

Turkey, Azerbaijan launch joint military drill in Lachin
Erdoğan hails countrys economic performance during pandemic

Erdoğan hails country's economic performance during pandemic
Sea taxis to begin serving in Istanbul by end-September

Sea taxis to begin serving in Istanbul by end-September
Bank branch to turn into painting museum

Bank branch to turn into painting museum
Liberation of Anatolian town marked with ‘scary’ marches

Liberation of Anatolian town marked with ‘scary’ marches
EU Commissioner for neighbourhood, enlargement visits Turkey

EU Commissioner for neighbourhood, enlargement visits Turkey
WORLD Bolsonaro issues decree limiting social media moderation

Bolsonaro issues decree limiting social media moderation

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree on Sept. 6 that changes the rules of content moderation on social media, a move that critics argue could hinder the fight against disinformation.

ECONOMY Turkeys LNG imports see dramatic fall as prices soar globally

Turkey's LNG imports see dramatic fall as prices soar globally

Turkey's liquefied natural gas (LNG) import dropped 41.3 percent in the first half of the year compared to the same period of 2020, as LNG prices hit record-high levels on international markets.

SPORTS Turkey set for tough test in Netherlands

Turkey set for tough test in Netherlands

Turkey will take on the Netherlands in an away game in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, hoping to put its campaign back on track.