Turkey hits 700 targets in Claw-Tiger Operation: Minister

  • June 20 2020 10:00:46

ŞIRNAK- Anadolu Agency
Turkey has hit over 700 targets of the YPG/PKK terror organization so far as part of its Claw-Tiger Operation in northern Iraq, the country's national defense minister said on June 20. 

In an inspection of the regional operation center with high-level military officials, Hulusi Akar said some 150 caves had been destroyed and large amounts of ammunition seized, along with more than 160 improvised explosive devices eradicated.

Earlier on June 19, the ministry said that the Turkish Armed Forces had neutralized four terrorists as part of the operation.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey's Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched this week against PKK. 

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Turkish soldier succumbs to injuries 

Meanwhile, one Turkish soldier was killed in the area of Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on June 19. 

In a statement, the ministry said that the soldier had been wounded in a clash with terrorists on Friday and later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

Akar expressed his condolences on the ministry’s Twitter account, sharing a photo of Turkish infantryman Ömer Kahya.

