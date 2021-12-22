Turkey has potential to grow if political polarization ends: CHP

  • December 22 2021 14:38:55

Turkey has potential to grow if political polarization ends: CHP

ANKARA
Turkey has potential to grow if political polarization ends: CHP

Turkey has become entirely dependent on the changes in the U.S. dollar as a result of the new economic measures the government has taken, the main opposition leader has stated, repeating his calls for snap elections as Turkey needs a change.

“We are all now fixed to the U.S. dollar. ‘Where is the dollar going?’ ‘The dollar is down, the dollar is up’… Which mother will be concerned about all these while her child goes to bed hungry? Does she have dollars? No,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), said at a meeting in Ankara on Dec. 22.

He repeated his criticisms against the new model aiming to curb the devaluation of the Turkish Lira against the currencies which suggests that Turkish Lira deposit holders would be compensated for possible losses from the decline of the local currency.

“We have our Turkish Lira. We must all protect the credibility and value of the Turkish Lira. If you guarantee the deposits in the banks by indexing its value to the U.S. dollar, this is wrong,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, underlining that 66 percent of the deposits in the banks are in foreign currencies.

“Why? Because people do not trust. They keep their savings in the currencies. This picture should be changed,” he said.

“Turkey can solve its problems in the case you give the necessary authority to us,” he suggested, underlining the need for change in Turkey. “The elections are a must. The biggest jury is the people.”

Turkey has the potential to grow its economy if it can end its internal political quarrels and polarization in politics, Kılıçdaroğlu stressed.

TURKEY Turkey’s locally-made vaccine receives emergency approval

Turkey’s locally-made vaccine receives emergency approval
MOST POPULAR

  1. Famous “brothel streets” in Beyoğlu to turn into culture center

    Famous “brothel streets” in Beyoğlu to turn into culture center

  2. Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

    Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

  3. Istanbul main source of pollution in Marmara Sea: Official

    Istanbul main source of pollution in Marmara Sea: Official

  4. Turkey’s new economic model successful: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s new economic model successful: Erdoğan

  5. Erdoğan congratulates German Chancellor Scholz on his taking office

    Erdoğan congratulates German Chancellor Scholz on his taking office
Recommended
Turkey’s new economic model successful: Erdoğan

Turkey’s new economic model successful: Erdoğan
İYİ Party leader calls on gov’t to update minimum wage every 3 months

İYİ Party leader calls on gov’t to update minimum wage every 3 months
CHP leader reiterates call for snap elections

CHP leader reiterates call for snap elections
Turkey’s problems can be resolved with wisdom: CHP

Turkey’s problems can be resolved with wisdom: CHP
CHP leader vows to recover ailing economy if they come to power

CHP leader vows to recover ailing economy if they come to power
CHP leader says earners of new minimum wage will ‘breathe sigh of relief’

CHP leader says earners of new minimum wage will ‘breathe sigh of relief’
WORLD Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China

Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China

A Harvard University professor charged with hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program was found guilty on all counts on Dec. 21.
ECONOMY Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a $50 million loan to local lender Yapı Kredi for on-lending to women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Turkey under the EBRD’s flagship Women in Business programme, the development bank has announced.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.