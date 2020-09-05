Turkey has all might to cast off immoral maps, says Erdoğan

  • September 05 2020 17:36:00

Turkey has all might to cast off immoral maps, says Erdoğan

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey has all might to cast off immoral maps, says Erdoğan

Turkey has the power to discard maps or documents imposed, the country’s president said on Sept. 5. 

"They will understand that Turkey has political, economic, military might needed to cast off immoral maps and documents imposed by others," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Göztepe City Hospital in Istanbul, he underscored the progress Turkey has achieved in production, trade, technology exports and the defense industry.

Among these progresses the developments in the health sector is even more significant during the period of a pandemic, he added.

Erdoğan said that a total of 16 city hospitals have started to serve patients across the country so far.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Man who sold watermelons in Lamborghini gets fined

    Man who sold watermelons in Lamborghini gets fined

  2. Turkey and Turkish Cypriot forces to start military drill

    Turkey and Turkish Cypriot forces to start military drill

  3. France ceaselessly wearing down NATO: Op-ed

    France ceaselessly wearing down NATO: Op-ed

  4. Germany, UK, Spain absorb half of Turkey’s textile exports

    Germany, UK, Spain absorb half of Turkey’s textile exports

  5. First Turkish internet celebrity lives a calm life in Izmir

    First Turkish internet celebrity lives a calm life in Izmir
Recommended
Turkey and Turkish Cypriot forces to start military drill

Turkey and Turkish Cypriot forces to start military drill
Turkeys ruling party spokesperson slams Greek website

Turkey's ruling party spokesperson slams Greek website
EU Council calls for multilateral summit on east Med

EU Council calls for multilateral summit on east Med

Turkey supports military talks initiative with Greece: Defense minister

Turkey supports military talks initiative with Greece: Defense minister
NATO says talks begin despite Greece’s denial

NATO says talks begin despite Greece’s denial 
President Erdoğan meets KRG President Barzani

President Erdoğan meets KRG President Barzani
WORLD George Washington professor’s racial hoax claim stokes anger

George Washington professor’s racial hoax claim stokes anger

George Washington University is investigating the case of a history professor who allegedly admitted to fraudulently pretending to be a Black woman for her entire career, and said Friday that she will not be teaching her classes this semester.

ECONOMY Germany, UK, Spain absorb half of Turkey’s textile exports

Germany, UK, Spain absorb half of Turkey’s textile exports

Turkey’s ready wear and confection sector shipped goods to more than 160 countries in August but, three countries, namely Germany, the U.K and Spain absorbed nearly half of the industry’s $1.5 billion worth exports in the month.
SPORTS Messi admits he is forced to stay at Barcelona

Messi admits he is forced to stay at Barcelona

Lionel Messi said he will stay at Barcelona but only because the club’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu broke his word to let him leave.