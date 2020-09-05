Turkey has all might to cast off immoral maps, says Erdoğan

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkey has the power to discard maps or documents imposed, the country’s president said on Sept. 5.

"They will understand that Turkey has political, economic, military might needed to cast off immoral maps and documents imposed by others," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Göztepe City Hospital in Istanbul, he underscored the progress Turkey has achieved in production, trade, technology exports and the defense industry.

Among these progresses the developments in the health sector is even more significant during the period of a pandemic, he added.

Erdoğan said that a total of 16 city hospitals have started to serve patients across the country so far.



