Turkey halts ethanol-mixed fuel for more disinfectants

  • March 14 2020 15:03:00

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Alamy Photo

Turkey’s temporary suspension of the requirement to include ethanol in gasoline will provide an additional 20,000 cubic meter ethanol capacity for the production of disinfectants and colognes in the country.

Cologne is a traditional ethanol-based scented disinfectant in Turkey.

The precautionary move in order to help stem the coronavirus outbreak came after Turkey announced coronavirus cases this week.

The regulation of blending ethanol produced from domestic agricultural products with gasoline was first introduced in 2013 to comply with renewable energy policies, reduce import dependency in energy and support the agricultural sector, according to Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

The percentage of ethanol blended with gasoline types was raised to 3 percent from 2 percent in 2014.

On March 13, Turkey scrapped the requirement to include ethanol in gasoline for three months in a bid to boost disinfectant production in the country as a measure against the spread of coronavirus.

After the first case was announced earlier this week, Turkey confirmed four more coronavirus cases on Friday, raising the tally to five.

The country has taken several measures to stem the virus such as temporarily closing schools and universities, halting events and public activities, postponing foreign visits, barring spectators at sports events, and subjecting protective products to export controls.

 

