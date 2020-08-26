Turkey grieves with Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba over storm

  • August 26 2020 09:49:30

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey extended its condolences to the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba on Aug. 25 after a deadly hurricane hit the three Caribbean countries. 

“We are deeply saddened by the news that Hurricane Laura, which is affecting the Caribbean region, resulted in the loss of life in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, while causing material damage in Cuba,” said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

The ministry extended its "sympathies and condolences" to the people and governments of the three countries "as well as to the relatives of those who lost their lives."

The hurricane is expected to strengthen and move towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

