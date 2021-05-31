Turkey, Greece to take concrete steps to improve ties: FM Çavuşoğlu

ATHENS
Turkey and Greece will start taking concrete steps and working on joint projects to improve economic and commercial ties, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said after talks Athens, as the NATO members seek to repair ties.

Speaking at a news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens, Çavuşoğlu said they reached an
understanding on 25 articles to improve commercial ties, and both countries would recognize each other's COVID-19 vaccinations, in a move to help tourism.

Çavuşoğlu said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were planning to meet at the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14.

Dendias pledged to work to overcome the "serious differences" that remain with Turkey.

