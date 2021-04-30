Turkey grants emergency authorization to Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

  • April 30 2021 16:05:00

Turkey grants emergency authorization to Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

ISTANBUL
Turkey's official Medicines and Medical Devices Agency said on April 30 that Turkey has granted emergency use authorization to Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

"Emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine was approved following the assessments and evaluations by our Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency," Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The Russian vaccine will become the third vaccine in use in Turkey against COVID-19, following China’s Sinovac and the BioNTech jabs, he added.

Koca previously told reporters that Turkey had signed an agreement to receive 50 million doses of the Russian vaccine over six months starting in May.

Since starting a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign in mid-January, Turkey has administered over 22.8 million jabs. More than 13.7 million people have received their first doses, while 9.1 million have been fully vaccinated.

 

TURKEY Ankara extends condolences over deadly stampede in Israel

Ankara extends condolences over deadly stampede in Israel
