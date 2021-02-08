Turkey experiencing historical breakthrough, says Erdoğan

ANKARA

The upcoming general and presidential elections scheduled for 2023 have a critical significance, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Feb. 8 and called on his party grassroots to make efforts within this understanding.



“I sincerely believe that our friends, who take responsibility in our organizations, will sincerely strive. The secret of our party’s 18 years of uninterrupted power is that every member of our nation can see themselves under this roof,” Erdoğan said, addressing the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) provincial congress in the Black Sea provinces of Bayburt, Niğde, Zonguldak and Giresun via video conference.



“Hopefully, we will bring the struggle to victory during these days, when our country is going through a historical breakthrough. For this, the elections in 2023 are critical.



The AKP needs to work and struggle more in order to bequeath a large and powerful Turkey to the children of the country which would be able to realize their 2053 visions, the president said.



Press and social media channels are places where the politics of the AKP are announced, but working continuously on the field is essential, he said.



“We are proud that we have stepped our country into a new age in every field from education to health, from transportation to energy. We are happy to increase the prestige of our country with the honorable and determined policies we follow,” he stated.



Erdoğan criticized the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and said no political actor in the past has looked “as bad as today’s CHP”.



“Here they begin to fall apart, throwing critics out,” he said, blaming the CHP for not being able to produce any project.



The president accused the CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu of ruling his party within an understating of a “one-man rule” and isolating dissidents.



“The ones who have accused us of being a one-man [government] for years convicted their party to one-poor-man politics,” Erdoğan stated.



He also blamed the CHP for “provoking” the youth in Turkey and suggested that the main opposition party stands on the same page with the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).