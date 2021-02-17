Turkey gears up for int'l defense industry fair in May

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey is preparing to host the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul in May.

Among the world's major defense industry fairs, the 15th IDEF will be held under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey and under the management and responsibility of Turkish Armed Forces Foundation between May 25-28.

The four-day event will be hosted by the Ministry of National Defense.

Some 352 high-level delegates and 341 delegations from 148 countries have been invited to this year's fair so far.

Invitations for delegations continue to be sent on the basis of reciprocity.

This year important collaborations will be formed at IDEF, where national and international trade agreements are sealed with ceremonies every year.

IDEF'21 aims to become the "trade base of the defense industry" by seeing more signing ceremonies, meetings and introductions this year than over 100 last year.

The fair will offer its participants an opportunity to meet with professionals from local and foreign sector, Turkish procurement authorities and foreign delegations.

The contacts between Turkish authorities and local/foreign company representatives and delegations will also contribute to the regional and global peace.

All necessary measures to protect public health will be meticulously implemented in the exhibition area as part of the coronavirus rules.

Last year, more than 1,000 companies from 53 countries participated in the fair which saw over 76,000 visitors from 96 countries, and press members from 26 countries.

