Turkey freezes assets of two Libyan investment entities

  • May 20 2020 11:39:00

Turkey freezes assets of two Libyan investment entities

ANKARA
Turkey freezes assets of two Libyan investment entities

Turkey has decided to freeze the assets of the Libyan Investment Authority and the Libyan Africa Investment Portfolio in line with a decision by the United Nations Security Council.

The decision on the freezing of the assets of the two legal entities was published in the issue of the Official Gazette on May 20. The decision stated that one of the institutions, Libya Africa Investment Portfolio, was under the control of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and his family.

Libya has been in turmoil since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising killed longtime dictator Gaddafi, with rival armed factions still vying for power.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Four-day partial coronavirus curfew lifted

    Four-day partial coronavirus curfew lifted

  2. Turkey extends 15-day travel ban in 15 major cities

    Turkey extends 15-day travel ban in 15 major cities

  3. Turkey inaugurates Ilısu Dam

    Turkey inaugurates Ilısu Dam

  4. False killer whales spotted in Aegean Sea first time in decades

    False killer whales spotted in Aegean Sea first time in decades

  5. More Turkish cities make face masks mandatory

    More Turkish cities make face masks mandatory
Recommended
Turkish, Greek tourism ministers discuss joint efforts to promote Aegean Sea

Turkish, Greek tourism ministers discuss joint efforts to promote Aegean Sea
Health minister warns of ‘butterfly effect’ of virus spread

Health minister warns of ‘butterfly effect’ of virus spread
Turkey, Russia hold 12th joint patrol in Idlib

Turkey, Russia hold 12th joint patrol in Idlib
Turkey, Moldova sign medical aid agreement

Turkey, Moldova sign medical aid agreement

Turkish consumer confidence index improves in May

Turkish consumer confidence index improves in May

Ankara condemns Greek Parliaments statement

Ankara condemns Greek Parliament's statement
WORLD New normal anything but as countries continue to reopen

'New normal' anything but as countries continue to reopen

Hundreds of thousands of high school seniors in South Korea had their temperature checked and rubbed their hands with sanitizer as they returned to school on May 20, many for the first time since late last year after their new term was repeatedly pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic.

ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $118.7B

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $118.7B

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $118.7 billion as of the end of March, official data showed on May 20. 
SPORTS Turkish TV producer interested in Dutch club takeover

Turkish TV producer interested in Dutch club takeover

Dutch top-tier football team Fortuna Sittard on May 19 confirmed that Turkish media businessman Acul Ilıcalı has conveyed an interest “in becoming involved” with the club.