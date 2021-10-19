Turkey forecasts ending 2021 with 9% growth, Erdoğan says

  • October 19 2021 09:07:00

Turkey forecasts ending 2021 with 9% growth, Erdoğan says

ANKARA
Turkey forecasts ending 2021 with 9% growth, Erdoğan says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Oct. 18 Turkey forecasts ending the year 2021 with a 9% economic growth.

"While most of the G20 countries threw in the towel in 2020 at the peak of the pandemic, we became the second-largest growing country among them by expanding 1.8%," he said, speaking at Turkey-Angola Business Forum.

"We have seen that this was not a coincidence at the first quarter of 2021 when we grew at 7.2%, and confirmed it with a 21.7% rate at the second quarter," he said.

Erdoğan said Turkey has become one of the world's three most successful countries in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), adding: "We are one of the 10 countries in the world that can design, build, and sustain its warships."

The president noted that Turkey has seven firms among the top 100 defense companies in the world, and said the country is planning to put its new submarines into service next year.

He also said Turkey is planning to put its first electric car on the roads at the end of 2022.

Erdoğan said Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines flies to 41 countries, and a total of 61 destinations in Africa, and noted that the company operated its first flight from Istanbul to Angola's capital Luanda on Oct. 13.

Turkey-Angola relations

Referring to Angola as the rising star of South Africa, Erdoğan emphasized increasing the business cooperation and bilateral relations between Turkey and Angola, especially in the infrastructure, textile, food, construction, energy, and mining fields.

"Until today, Turkish construction firms have completed five projects in Angola worth $809 million," Erdoğan said.

"It is very important for us that business people from Angola get to know Turkey and business opportunities in our country," he added.

Erdoğan said the rising cooperation between Turkey and Angola will enable the two countries' businessmen to get to know each other better, and establishing cooperation that extends beyond the two nations and their regions.

"In the short-term, we have agreed to raise our bilateral trade volume to $500 million, which is around $250 million right now," he noted.

Erdoğan said Turkey, a member of G20, has so far increased the number of its diplomatic missions, made military cooperation agreements, provided student scholarships and aid in tourism and development across Africa.

Economy, Erdogan,

ECONOMY Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment

Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment
MOST POPULAR

  1. Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

    Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

  2. Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

    Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

  3. Painting of most powerful Ottoman woman goes on sale

    Painting of most powerful Ottoman woman goes on sale

  4. Greek turns house into Turkish museum

    Greek turns house into Turkish museum

  5. Turkey summons envoys of 10 countries over remarks on Osman Kavala case

    Turkey summons envoys of 10 countries over remarks on Osman Kavala case
Recommended
TRT World Forum 2021 Starts Today

TRT World Forum 2021 Starts Today
Magnitude 6 quake hits Turkeys Mediterranean region

Magnitude 6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region
US consulting with Turkey on resolving F-35 row: State Department

US consulting with Turkey on resolving F-35 row: State Department
Turkey summons envoys of 10 countries over remarks on Osman Kavala case

Turkey summons envoys of 10 countries over remarks on Osman Kavala case

Turkey administers over 114 million doses of COVID vaccines

Turkey administers over 114 million doses of COVID vaccines
Erdoğans lawyers file complaints over CHP leaders political murder remarks

Erdoğan's lawyers file complaints over CHP leader's 'political murder' remarks
WORLD S Africa rejects Russian Sputnik vaccine over HIV fears

S Africa rejects Russian Sputnik vaccine over HIV fears

South Africa’s health products regulator on Oct. 18 said it would not approve Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine due to concerns it could increase the risk of HIV infection among men.

ECONOMY Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment

Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment

Montenegro believes Turkey has the potential to be among the top five investors in the country, its economic development minister said recently.
SPORTS Turkish midfielder quits playing football

Turkish midfielder quits playing football

Turkish midfielder Nuri Şahin has quit playing football to focus on a managerial role at the age of 33, he confirmed on Oct. 18. 