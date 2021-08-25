Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

  • August 25 2021 09:13:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish women's volleyball team beat the Netherlands on Aug. 24, marking its fifth victory in five matches of the group stage in the 2021 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley).

The crescent-star team won the game with 25-21, 25-21 and 25-20 at the BT Arena in Cluj Napoca, Romania and finished Pool D at the top spot.

Turkey will face the Czech Republic on Aug. 29 at the Kolodruma Sports Hall in Bulgaria in the Eight Final round.

The gold medal match of the tournament will be held at the Stark Arena in Belgrade on Sept. 4.

China reopened a key terminal at the world’s third-busiest cargo port on Aug. 25, after a shutdown to control the coronavirus caused major backlogs elsewhere and worsened export already extended delays caused by the pandemic.

The Turkish manufacturing industry's capacity utilization rate (CUR) increased month-on-month in August, marking the third straight monthly rise, according to data released on Aug. 25.

The Turkish women's volleyball team beat the Netherlands on Aug. 24, marking its fifth victory in five matches of the group stage in the 2021 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley).