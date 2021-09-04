Turkey fines WhatsApp $235,000 over data breach

  • September 04 2021 09:47:00

Turkey fines WhatsApp $235,000 over data breach

ANKARA
Turkey fines WhatsApp $235,000 over data breach

Turkey on Sept. 3 joined a host of other countries in fining Facebook's ubiquitous WhatsApp messaging service for failing to sufficiently protect user data.

The 1,950,000-lira ($235,000, 200,000-euro) penalty was imposed after months of confusion over whether WhatsApp had introduced its controversial new data-sharing rules in Turkey.

The popular messaging platform updated its Terms of Service and Privacy Policy to include explicit consent to the processing of personal data of users who want to use the app and transfer it to third parties located abroad, Personal Data Protection Authority (KVKK) said in a statement.

For this, the company found that users who do not have explicit consent cannot use the app and their accounts will be deleted, the statement said.

As part of the relevant decisions by KVKK, it was decided to officially launch an examination of WhatsApp, especially on data transfer abroad, binding the service to an explicit consent requirement and compliance with general principles.

Although it is stated that the application is based on different data processing conditions in terms of various personal data processing activities and that the explicit consent requirement for personal data processing is a condition referred to as an exception, it was found that the way to obtain the explicit consent of persons concerned was taken by giving consent to the contract due to the definition of the Terms of Service as a contract with the user.

Considering that a single explicit consent is obtained from users for the processing of their data and transfer to third parties residing abroad, without providing an optional right, and the processing and transfer activities are presented to the data subject inseparably in a single text by making a provision regarding the transfer in the contract, it was stated that the “free-will disclosure” element was damaged.

When it is taken into account that people were forced to approve the contract as a whole, explicit consent was tried to be eliminated, the use of the application was subject to the transfer requirement, and in this context, it was determined that the application of the data controller was contrary to the principle of "compliance with the law and the rules of honesty."

It was stressed that the platform is acting contrary to the principles of "processing for specific, clear and legitimate purposes" and "being connected, limited and restrained to the purpose for which they were processed".

All kinds of processing activities such as saving, storing, modifying, transferring personal data obtained by the data controller from the relevant persons in Turkey mean the transfer of personal data abroad unless the servers are located in Turkey, said KVKK.

It was stated that expressed consent was not obtained from relevant persons regarding the personal data processing activity to be carried out through cookies for profiling purposes, and the personal data processing activity carried out within this scope is also not in accordance with the law.

The decision came one day after Ireland - which houses the European headquarters of Facebook - fined WhatsApp 225 million euros for similar data offenses. 

Moscow fined the two services and Twitter in August for failing to store data of Russian users on local servers.

data breach,

WORLD Oil leak from Syria carries no risk to Cyprus: Turkish VP

Oil leak from Syria carries no risk to Cyprus: Turkish VP
MOST POPULAR

  1. Interior Ministry issues new circular on entry conditions to country

    Interior Ministry issues new circular on entry conditions to country

  2. Life in Kabul transforms after Taliban takeover

    Life in Kabul transforms after Taliban takeover

  3. Turkey's annual inflation rises in August

    Turkey's annual inflation rises in August

  4. Most of COVID deaths in Turkey are among unvaccinated: Minister

    Most of COVID deaths in Turkey are among unvaccinated: Minister

  5. Russia says Turkey, Armenia should improve relations

    Russia says Turkey, Armenia should improve relations
Recommended
Turkey rescues 174 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

Turkey rescues 174 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea
Intl sky observation event kicks off at ancient castle

Int'l sky observation event kicks off at ancient castle
Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows

Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows
Ancient Akdamar Church to hold 9th holy mass

Ancient Akdamar Church to hold 9th holy mass
Russia says Turkey, Armenia should improve relations

Russia says Turkey, Armenia should improve relations
Turkey committed to keeping schools open through this academic year: Erdoğan

Turkey committed to keeping schools open through this academic year: Erdoğan
WORLD Oil leak from Syria carries no risk to Cyprus: Turkish VP

Oil leak from Syria carries no risk to Cyprus: Turkish VP

Turkey’s vice president said on Sept. 3 that pollution in the Mediterranean Sea caused by an oil leak from Syria is now only on the surface and carried no risk to Cyprus. 

ECONOMY European Parliament backs updating customs deal

European Parliament backs updating customs deal

A report recommending an end to the Customs Union between the European Union and Turkey and replacing it with a free trade agreement (FTA) of the type with the United Kingdom, Japan or Canada has been discussed at the European Parliament’s Commission on International Trade (INTA).

SPORTS Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals

Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals

Concluding their quest for the European crown, the Turkish women's volleyball team on Sept. 3 got eliminated in the semifinals of the CEV EuroVolley 2021, losing to Serbia 3-1.