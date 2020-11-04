Turkey fines Facebook, others over new social media law

  • November 04 2020 14:20:00

Turkey fines Facebook, others over new social media law

ANKARA-Agence France-Presse
Turkey fines Facebook, others over new social media law

Turkey on Nov. 4 fined Facebook, Twitter and three other social media companies for failing to appoint a country representative under a controversial law which came into force last month.    

The legislation, passed in July, requires platforms with more than one million users to appoint representatives in Turkey that could implement court orders to remove contentious content or face heavy fines.    

Turkey has ordered Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Periscope, YouTube and TikTok to pay 10 million lira ($1.2 million, 1.0 million euro) fines for failing to comply, Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ömer Fatih Sayan tweeted.    If the networks fail to open local offices by the start of December, they will be fined an additional 30 million lira.    

Failure to comply by early January would result in an advertising ban.    

Should the social media companies still ignore Turkish law three months after the advertising ban, they will see bandwidth reductions of 50 percent and then by as much as 90 percent in the fifth and final stage.    

Digital rights expert Yaman Akdeniz said any bandwidth reduction would start in April and reach 90 percent by May, making the platforms effectively inaccessible.

Akdeniz tweeted on Nov. 3 that only the private Russian social media firm VK had appointed a Turkish representative to date.

 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey reintroduces measures to curb spread of COVID-19

    Turkey reintroduces measures to curb spread of COVID-19

  2. Istanbul residents urged not to travel

    Istanbul residents urged not to travel

  3. Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders hold first meeting

    Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders hold first meeting

  4. With results from key states unclear, Trump declares victory

    With results from key states unclear, Trump declares victory

  5. Turkey wants Trump but isn’t ruling out a Biden win

    Turkey wants Trump but isn’t ruling out a Biden win
Recommended
Turkey condemns recent terror acts but expects empathy over killings: FM

Turkey condemns recent terror acts but expects empathy over killings: FM
Cat joins ranks of earthquake survivors

Cat joins ranks of earthquake survivors
Turkey, UNDP team to support gender balance in Rwanda

Turkey, UNDP team to support gender balance in Rwanda
Turkish Parliament to form earthquake measures committee

Turkish Parliament to form earthquake measures committee
Automatic food machines to help stray animals

Automatic food machines to help stray animals
Post-quake tsunami possibility worries experts

Post-quake tsunami possibility worries experts
WORLD ISIL claims Vienna shooting as Austria mourns

ISIL claims Vienna shooting as Austria mourns

Austrian investigators were on Nov. 3 piecing together the Nov. 2 evening rampage through central Vienna by a lone gunman and later claimed by the ISIL, as Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called for a European response to "political Islam".    
ECONOMY Automotive exports hit $2.9 bln in October

Automotive exports hit $2.9 bln in October

Turkey's automotive industry exports rose 3.7% to $2.9 billion this October, hitting the highest monthly export figures for October in two years, according to industry figures released on Nov. 4. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty

Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty 

Fenerbahçe won against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-1 in a Monday Super Lig match thanks to a late penalty scored by Argentine star Diego Perotti.