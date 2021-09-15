Turkey extends security wall along Iran border: Interior minister

  • September 15 2021 15:33:11

Turkey extends security wall along Iran border: Interior minister

ANKARA
Turkey extends security wall along Iran border: Interior minister

Turkey is adding 242 kilometers more to its security wall along the border with Iran in the eastern province of Van to curtail migration, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Sept. 15.

“We will add another 242 km to the 221 km we have erected so far at our borders with Iran in the east,” he said at a migration board meeting.

“Thus, we will have finished a large part of our border with Iran,” the minister noted.

Turkey started to construct security walls in the eastern province of Iğdır in 2017, and a total of 159 km of wall was later erected in the eastern province of Ağrı, he added.

Turkey’s negotiations with Iran on border security have concluded successfully, Soylu stated.

Turkey now plans to finish the 20-km wall along the border of its southeastern province of Hakkari, he added.

Explaining that 837 kilometers of Turkey’s 911-kilometer Syrian border are equipped with border walls, lighting, fiber optic systems, sensors and night vision cameras, Soylu said that works are also carried out on the borders with Georgia and Armenia against any possible refugee influx.

The number of irregular migrants that Turkey prevented from entering its territory since 2016 is 2.3 million, Soylu said.

A total of 462,026 Syrian refugees returned to the area of Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch in northern Syria, the minister stated.

Stating that Turkey has managed the refugee issue in two periods, “Open Door” and “Adaptation Process,” Soylu said that they call the third period today the “Global Sharing” period, with both increased border security systems and international initiatives.

“There are approximately 183,000 registered and 300,000 Afghan migrants applying for international protection in Turkey. Some of them went to Europe,” he said, adding that of the 1.3 million refugees apprehended from 2016 to date, 470,000 are Afghans and 196,000 are illegal refugees from Pakistan.

“There was a high level of illegal refugee pressure from these two countries, and we have been in close communication with these two countries for a long time,” he added.

TURKEY Threat against Azerbaijan perceived as threats against Turkey: Defense minister

Threat against Azerbaijan perceived as threats against Turkey: Defense minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey logs highest daily new COVID-19 cases since May

    Turkey logs highest daily new COVID-19 cases since May

  2. Deputy foreign minister to visit Washington on political consultations

    Deputy foreign minister to visit Washington on political consultations

  3. Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

    Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

  4. Bodrum among world’s best cities list of prominent magazine

    Bodrum among world’s best cities list of prominent magazine

  5. Officials looking into scheme to curb excessive rent increase

    Officials looking into scheme to curb excessive rent increase
Recommended
Threat against Azerbaijan perceived as threats against Turkey: Defense minister

Threat against Azerbaijan perceived as threats against Turkey: Defense minister
Turkey logs highest daily new COVID-19 cases since May

Turkey logs highest daily new COVID-19 cases since May
Deputy foreign minister to visit Washington on political consultations

Deputy foreign minister to visit Washington on political consultations
Turkey to convene National Education Council in December

Turkey to convene National Education Council in December
Turkeys Bozkır hands over UNGA presidency to former Maldives FM

Turkey's Bozkır hands over UNGA presidency to former Maldives FM
Syrian girl begins hearing again with help of Turkish group

Syrian girl begins hearing again with help of Turkish group
WORLD California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 14 handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office, sending a decisive message that voters in the deeply Democratic state supported his policies for tackling COVID-19, immigration and crime.
ECONOMY Turkey to modernize irrigation system, farming to save water

Turkey to modernize irrigation system, farming to save water

Turkey is aiming to modernize its irrigation systems and agriculture in line with the country’s water policy, said the country's forestry and agriculture minister on Sept. 14. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş set to start Champions League campaign at home

Beşiktaş set to start Champions League campaign at home

Beşiktaş, Turkey’s sole representer in the European club football’s showpiece event, launches its Champions League campaign on Sept. 15 at home against Borussia Dortmund.