Turkey extends remote education until May 31

ANKARA

Alamy Photo

Education Minister Ziya Selçuk has announced that Turkey is extending distance learning for millions of primary, secondary and high-school students until May 31 as part of ongoing measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“In line with the recommendations by the Science Board, we have decided to extend the distance learning program until May 31 at a cabinet meeting under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,” Selçuk told reporters in Ankara on April 29.

Turkey launched TV-based and digitally based distance learning for around 18 million primary, secondary and high-school students on March 23, 12 days after the country detected its first COVID-19.

“The safest place for our children is home,” Selçuk said, adding “Home schooling is the only option we have for continuing education. We should all together manage this process.”

“Our main objective is to prevent our students from getting distant from school,” he added.

Distance learning is aired through three channels provided by the state-run Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) and Education Informatics Network (EBA). The TRT-EBA TV air school lessons for the primary, secondary and high school students through separate channels, supported by the digital EBA system.

“I would like to thank hundreds of volunteer teachers and technicians who made the distance learning possible and successful,” he stated.

Selçuk also informed that students will automatically pass to a higher grade in line with their results of the first semester regardless of their average.

The ministry is working on a plan to make up for lost time in education, Selçuk said, underlining that it will be tailored in accordance with different needs of each 81 province.