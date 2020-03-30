Turkey extends quarantine of Umrah pilgrimage returnees

  • March 30 2020 12:03:00

Turkey extends quarantine of Umrah pilgrimage returnees

ANKARA – Demirören News Agency
Turkey extends quarantine of Umrah pilgrimage returnees

DHA Photo

Turkey on March 30 decided to extend the quarantine period of citizens that returned from the Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, after some returnees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to Demirören News Agency, the quarantine period of the citizens has been extended for one more week by a decision by the Science Board of the Health Ministry.

As part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19, some 2,500 returnees from Saudi Arabia were put under quarantine in student dorms in the capital Ankara and Central Anatolian province of Konya on March 15.

Citizens returning from the Umrah pilgrimage have caused nationwide panic, as news about them attempting to or having successfully escaped quarantine spread.

In Konya, the quarantined citizens were seen in skirmishes with security forces, in an attempt to run away from the dorms.

In the eastern Erzurum province, 28 Umrah fugitives were captured by the police and put under quarantine on March 18.

On March 19, five more run-aways were captured in the southeastern Şanlıurfa province and were quarantined immediately.

The police referred the citizens to a hospital on the grounds that they were not abiding by the 14-day self-isolation rule and were receiving guests at their houses.

Saudi Arabia on March 4 suspended the year-round Umrah pilgrimage over fears of the new coronavirus spreading to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara rebuffs claims of inaccurate coronavirus data as cases top 9,000

    Ankara rebuffs claims of inaccurate coronavirus data as cases top 9,000

  2. ‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

    ‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

  3. Was the minister replaced because of Kanal Istanbul?

    Was the minister replaced because of Kanal Istanbul?

  4. More Turkish villages put under quarantine

    More Turkish villages put under quarantine

  5. Turkey moves migrants from Greek border amid virus pandemic

    Turkey moves migrants from Greek border amid virus pandemic
Recommended
Ambulance attacked over suspected virus case

Ambulance attacked over suspected virus case
More than 10 partygoers detained in Istanbul for violating virus rules

More than 10 partygoers detained in Istanbul for violating virus rules
More Turkish villages put under quarantine

More Turkish villages put under quarantine
‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’
Ankara rebuffs claims of inaccurate coronavirus data as cases top 9,000

Ankara rebuffs claims of inaccurate coronavirus data as cases top 9,000
1,704 new cases confirmed in Turkey, death toll hits 108

1,704 new cases confirmed in Turkey, death toll hits 108
WORLD Former French minister Patrick Devedjian dies from COVID-19

Former French minister Patrick Devedjian dies from COVID-19

Patrick Devedjian, a former French government minister and a lawyer of the ASALA terrorist organization, has died from COVID-19.
ECONOMY Vehicle registration up 56.2 pct in February

Vehicle registration up 56.2 pct in February

The number of registered vehicles on Turkey’s roads increased 56.2 percent year-on-year in February 2020, the country’s statistics authority revealed on March 30.      
SPORTS Turkish World Cup hero Reçber hospitalised with coronavirus

Turkish World Cup hero Reçber hospitalised with coronavirus

Former Turkish national team and ex-Barcelona goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, his wife said.