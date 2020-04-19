Turkey extends entry, exit restrictions on 31 provinces

  • April 19 2020 10:51:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey on April 18 extended restrictions on entry and exit by land, air and sea on 31 provinces for an additional 15 days to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Interior Ministry announced the measure, effective midnight on the capital Ankara, as well as the provinces of Adana, Antalya, Aydin, Balıkesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakır, Erzurum, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, İzmir, Kahramanmaraş, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Muğla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Şanlıurfa, Tekirdağ, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak.

The ministry reiterated that in order to manage the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be critical that residents adhere to social isolation rules, reducing mobility and contact with others.

It is essential for all citizens living in these provinces to stay in their cities for the specified period, it underlined.

