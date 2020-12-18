Turkey extends distance learning of schools until Feb 15

ANKARA

Face-to-face education in Turkey will not start before Feb. 15, as the Education Ministry has extended the period of distance learning at schools amid a high number of COVID-19 cases.



Distance education in primary, secondary, and high schools will continue until Jan. 22, the end of the first semester of the 2020-2021 academic year, the ministry said in a circular issued on Dec.18.



This academic year, there will be no exams in primary schools and report grades will be determined by the score of participation in course activities, said the ministry.



A one-week break of the next period was added to the half-year holiday period, according to the circular.



The semester holiday period will start on Jan. 25, as the one-week break in the second term is also added to the first holiday as well, said the ministry.



The second semester of the 2020-2021 academic year will start on Feb. 15, 2021.



Remote learning will continue through national broadcaster TRT’s Education Information Network (EBA) channels and live courses, while all teachers can carry out live lessons through the EBA.



Turkey resumed the distance learning education system as of Nov. 20 and the previous plan was to return face-to-face schooling on Jan. 4 of the next year.



The country recently imposed partial curfews over a hike in COVID-19 cases.



Turkey had begun airing broadcast school lessons on March 23 as part of distance learning measures to prevent the spread of the virus.