Turkey extends condolences to Germany as flood kills dozens

  • July 16 2021 09:10:00

ANKARA
Turkey extended condolences to Germany on July 15 for the dozens people who have been killed in flooding in the west.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it learned with sadness of the lives lost along with at dozens others who are missing.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives as well as to the people and Government of the Federal Republic of Germany," it said.

The ministry wished a speedy recovery to those injured and said it hopes the missing would be rescued as soon as possible.

