Turkey extends condolences over Egypt train collision

  • March 27 2021 09:41:00

Turkey extends condolences over Egypt train collision

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey extends condolences over Egypt train collision

Turkey on March 26 expressed condolences to Egypt over deadly train collision.

"We have received the news with deep sorrow that at least 30 people lost their lives and many were injured in a train collision today in Sohag province, Tahta district of Egypt," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Extending condolences "to the friendly and brotherly people of Egypt as well as the families of the deceased," the statement further wished "Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in the collision and a swift recovery to the injured."

On Twitter, Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay also expressed "deep sorrow" over the incident and wished a "swift recovery to the injured."

Also on Twitter, Ömer Çelik, spokesman for the ruling AKP, extended condolences and wished the wounded a quick recovery.

At least 32 people were killed and 108 injured in Friday’s collision between two passenger trains, said Egypt’s Health Ministry.

The crash took place near the Al-Ibrahimiyya area in the Sohag Governorate, according to government-affiliated daily Akhbar al-Youm.

The accident was caused when emergency brakes on one of the train’s wagons were pulled by persons unknown, according to initial findings.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Prosecutor shot in head during birthday party

    Prosecutor shot in head during birthday party

  2. Turkey offers help to resolve Suez Canal blockage

    Turkey offers help to resolve Suez Canal blockage

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,771 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,149,094

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,771 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,149,094

  4. Turkey to receive 100 mln doses of virus vaccine by end of May, says minister

    Turkey to receive 100 mln doses of virus vaccine by end of May, says minister

  5. No legal problem in withdrawal from Istanbul Convention: Erdoğan

    No legal problem in withdrawal from Istanbul Convention: Erdoğan
Recommended
No one questions Turkeys EU candidacy: Bloc envoy

No one questions Turkey's EU candidacy: Bloc envoy
President Erdoğan meets head of Libyan council in Istanbul

President Erdoğan meets head of Libyan council in Istanbul

Biden invites 40 leaders, including Erdoğan, to virtual climate summit

Biden invites 40 leaders, including Erdoğan, to virtual climate summit

UN appointment on Cyprus highly unfortunate: Turkey

UN appointment on Cyprus highly unfortunate: Turkey

EU executive plans to visit Turkey in April

EU executive plans to visit Turkey in April
Turkey welcomes EU rhetoric, urges concrete action

Turkey welcomes EU rhetoric, urges concrete action
WORLD 180 countries commit at UN to equitable vaccine access

180 countries commit at UN to equitable vaccine access

Some 180 of the 193 U.N. members have committed to ensuring equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, the United Nations said on March 26. 
ECONOMY Delivery start-up Getir becomes Turkeys 2nd unicorn

Delivery start-up Getir becomes Turkey's 2nd unicorn

Turkish start-up Getir offering ultrafast deliveries has become the country's second unicorn fetching a valuation of $2.6 billion, its founder said on March 26.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko topple Olympiacos 76-71 in EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko topple Olympiacos 76-71 in EuroLeague

Turkish basketball club Fenerbahçe Beko beat Greek opponents Olympiacos 76-71 in a March 26 matchup of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 31. 