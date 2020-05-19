Turkey extends 15-day travel ban in 15 major cities

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey officially extended a travel ban in 15 major cities for 15 more days due to the pandemic, according to Interior Ministry on May 19.

In a statement, the ministry said the travel ban will continue between May 20 and June 3 and those who do not comply with the travel restrictions will be imposed administrative fines.

The ministry added that air, land, and sea travel to and from these provinces will be restricted.

The cities with the travel ban include Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir, Balıkesir, Bursa, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Manisa, Sakarya, Samsun, Van, and Zonguldak.

Earlier in April, Turkey imposed the country’s first travel ban across 31 provinces to stem the spread of the virus and later lifted some of them.



