Turkey exports COVID-19 test kits to over 50 countries

  • May 13 2020 10:30:06

Turkey exports COVID-19 test kits to over 50 countries

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey exports COVID-19 test kits to over 50 countries

Turkey is exporting novel coronavirus testing kits to more than 50 countries and facing no problems in production capacity, a senior official has said.

Underlining that testing kits were some of the most critical elements in responding to the pandemic, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank told a radio program late on Tuesday that Turkey had the necessary infrastructure
to produce microbiological testing machines.

He noted that the private sector was working on test kit production and that the kits used by the Ministry of Health were developed by a local company.

He added that 13 companies were in contact with the ministry to produce test kits and have been exporting them abroad.

On washable face masks, Varank explained that there was a need to establish production standards so that cloth masks could be used safely.

"We've announced standards on bacterial filtration efficiency, breathability rates and microbial cleaning levels that determine all items related to the design, fabric and protection of the mask," he said.

Varank urged people to take care that face masks adhered to current standards when purchasing them, suggesting that producers could introduce a marker that indicated their products complied with the criteria.

About 800 companies are producing surgical masks in Turkey, with the current total output capacity at 40 million masks per day.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Hotels preparing for new season under new rules

    Hotels preparing for new season under new rules

  3. Turkish, Japanese leaders to inaugurate Istanbul City Hospital on May 21

    Turkish, Japanese leaders to inaugurate Istanbul City Hospital on May 21

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,894 as recoveries exceed 98,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,894 as recoveries exceed 98,000

  5. Turkey to stay alert until world cleared of virus: Erdoğan 

    Turkey to stay alert until world cleared of virus: Erdoğan 
Recommended
Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus

Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus
Current account sees $4.9 bln deficit in March

Current account sees $4.9 bln deficit in March
Turkish Treasury borrows $2.92 bln from domestic markets

Turkish Treasury borrows $2.92 bln from domestic markets
90 pct of the world eats Turkish flour: Industry official

90 pct of the world eats Turkish flour: Industry official
Virus performance may open doors for auto industry: Expert

Virus performance may open doors for auto industry: Expert

Cheap oil will not help Turkey’s electricity prices: Energy expert

Cheap oil will not help Turkey’s electricity prices: Energy expert
WORLD Russia halts use of ventilators tied to deadly hospital fires

Russia halts use of ventilators tied to deadly hospital fires

Russia’s healthcare regulator on May 13 ordered a stop to the use of ventilators believed to have caused two fires at coronavirus hospitals that left six people dead.
ECONOMY Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus

Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus

Turkey on May 12 announced that tea producers will be allowed to travel to the cities their fields are located in with a special permit as partial restrictions continue in the country.
SPORTS Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus

Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus

An employee working for Turkish football club Fenerbahçe tested positive for coronavirus on May 12 as positive cases rose to two.