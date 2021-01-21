Turkey experiencing severe drought, NASA maps show

  • January 21 2021 07:00:00

Turkey experiencing severe drought, NASA maps show

ANTALYA – Demirören News Agency
Turkey experiencing severe drought, NASA maps show

Turkey began 2021 experiencing intense drought in a majority of its provinces, two maps published on Jan. 19 by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) showed.

More than 80 percent of Turkey’s soil is facing “severe drought,” NASA’s maps showed.

The two maps were prepared by combining satellite images and Turkey’s groundwater and soil moisture data, said NASA in a written statement.

“The drought we’re living is under NASA’s radar,” Environment and Urbanization Deputy Minister Emin Birpınar said on Twitter.

“The precipitation that happened lately was a little cure to the problem, but the situation is still serious,” said Barış Önal, a meteorologist from Istanbul Technical University on his Twitter account, also posting the NASA maps.

Turkey may face big threats to its agriculture if water levels do not rise in the near future.

“The country spent months in 2019 without precipitation. In the second half of 2020, the country survived drought.

“Since July 2020, the rate of rainfall or snow in all provinces of the country was under the norms,” said in the statement.

Precipitation in the country between October and December 2020, was some 48 percent less than the average of the numbers between 1981 and 2010, it added.

There are three colors on the maps presenting groundwater and soil moisture levels. The blue areas are regions with more water than normal levels. The orange and the red zones present regions with less than normal levels.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

    Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

  2. Historical Turkish town draws tourists despite pandemic

    Historical Turkish town draws tourists despite pandemic

  3. Snowfall in Istanbul

    Snowfall in Istanbul

  4. Turkey passes 1 million mark for vaccine doses given

    Turkey passes 1 million mark for vaccine doses given

  5. Turkey may start easing virus restrictions in March

    Turkey may start easing virus restrictions in March
Recommended
Turkish pilots, official face 12 years jail for Ghosn flight

Turkish pilots, official face 12 years jail for Ghosn flight
Turkeys US envoy congratulates Biden on inauguration

Turkey's US envoy congratulates Biden on inauguration

Turkey to partially resume face-to-face education

Turkey to partially resume face-to-face education
Turkey to increase vaccine capacity: Health minister

Turkey to increase vaccine capacity: Health minister
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts western Turkey

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts western Turkey
Greece’s move in Ionian Sea doesn’t affect Aegean: Turkey

Greece’s move in Ionian Sea doesn’t affect Aegean: Turkey

Dog waits for sick owner in front of hospital

Dog waits for sick owner in front of hospital
WORLD Tunsisians protest against mass arrests in nighttime clashes

Tunsisians protest against mass arrests in nighttime clashes

Tunisians protested on Jan. 20 to demand the release of hundreds of young demonstrators arrested in several nights of disturbances, venting their anger also against the government’s handling of a deepening social crisis.
ECONOMY Turkey, Belgium target $10 bln bilateral trade volume

Turkey, Belgium target $10 bln bilateral trade volume

Turkey and Belgium are aiming to increase their bilateral trade volume from $7.3 billion to up to $10 billion annually, the Turkish trade minister said on Jan. 20. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş beat 10-man Galatasaray with a 2-0 win in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Jan. 17’s night to remain atop the league standings after 18 games.