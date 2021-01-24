Turkey expecting 6.5 mln CoronaVac doses on Jan 25

  • January 24 2021 15:25:00

Turkey expecting 6.5 mln CoronaVac doses on Jan 25

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey expecting 6.5 mln CoronaVac doses on Jan 25

As many as 6.5 million doses of China's CoronaVac vaccine will be delivered to Turkey on Jan. 25, the country's health minister has announced.

“In line with our purchasing plan, the vaccine shipments to Turkey will continue smoothly," Fahrettin Koca tweeted on Jan. 24.

Mass vaccinations began in Turkey on Jan. 14 after the first batch of 3 million doses of the vaccine developed by China's SinoVac Biotech arrived on Dec. 30. Later, a second consignment of 10 million doses was approved.

Over 1.23 million people, mostly health workers and elderly people, have been inoculated since Jan. 14.

The health minister and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were among the first ones to be vaccinated to boost public confidence in the vaccine.

The government has also introduced nighttime and weekend curfews to stem the spread of COVID-19.

MOST POPULAR

  1. After pirate attack, ship with Turkish crew at port in Gabon

    After pirate attack, ship with Turkish crew at port in Gabon

  2. Turkish doctors find link between COVID-19, helicobacter

    Turkish doctors find link between COVID-19, helicobacter

  3. Turkey's navy to be in strong position with 5 major projects: Erdoğan

    Turkey's navy to be in strong position with 5 major projects: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey, Russia sign agreement on Sputnik V vaccine production

    Turkey, Russia sign agreement on Sputnik V vaccine production

  5. Charming Ottoman town stands out as winter getaway spot

    Charming Ottoman town stands out as winter getaway spot
Recommended
Experts warn of surge in COVID-19 cases amid school break

Experts warn of surge in COVID-19 cases amid school break
Felicity Party may consider joining People Alliance only ‘if presidential system changes’

Felicity Party may consider joining People Alliance only ‘if presidential system changes’
Turkey, Greece to resume exploratory talks on territorial claims after four-year break

Turkey, Greece to resume exploratory talks on territorial claims after four-year break
Slain journalist Uğur Mumcu commemorated on 28th anniversary of his killing

Slain journalist Uğur Mumcu commemorated on 28th anniversary of his killing
6 foreign nationals with ISIL links nabbed

6 foreign nationals with ISIL links nabbed
Turkish mosque in Denmark attacked

Turkish mosque in Denmark attacked
WORLD Trapped for 2 weeks, 11 workers rescued from China gold mine

Trapped for 2 weeks, 11 workers rescued from China gold mine

Eleven workers trapped for two weeks by an explosion inside a Chinese gold mine were brought safely to the surface on Jan. 24.

ECONOMY Ukraine can learn much from Turkeys defense growth, says Deputy PM

Ukraine can learn much from Turkey's defense growth, says Deputy PM

Ukraine has much to learn from its defense cooperation with Turkey, the country’s deputy prime minister said on Jan. 23.
SPORTS Trabzonspor extend unbeaten run to 5 games

Trabzonspor extend unbeaten run to 5 games

Trabzonspor defeated Gençlerbirliği 2-1 on Jan. 23 to extend their unbeaten run in the Turkish Süper Lig to five games.