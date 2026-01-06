Researchers in Isparta breed cold-resistant apples to protect yields

In the western province of Isparta, widely regarded as Türkiye’s apple-growing heartland, researchers are developing new domestic apple varieties to reduce crop losses caused by agricultural frost.

The province ranks first in apple production nationwide, yet increasingly frequent late spring frosts have emerged as a major threat to yields, particularly in inland regions.

To address the challenge, the Eğirdir Fruit Research Institute, operating under the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, is conducting long-term breeding programs aimed at developing late-blooming, cold-resistant apple varieties.

The initiative seeks to mitigate frost damage by delaying flowering, a critical stage when apple trees are most vulnerable to sudden temperature drops.

As part of the project, hundreds of genotypes derived from both local and international genetic resources have been monitored in field conditions over many years.

The institute maintains a genetic pool of nearly 400 domestic and foreign apple varieties, from which late-flowing types have been selected for controlled cross-breeding. Research to identify and register new varieties is ongoing.

Agricultural engineer Turgay Seymen noted that work has been underway for nine years. Through controlled hybridization, researchers have developed genotypes that bloom two to three weeks later than standard varieties. Of these, 10 to 15 promising genotypes have advanced to the next stage and are expected to enter yield trials starting next year.

Despite having higher chilling requirements, Seymen emphasised that the new genotypes do not experience delayed harvest periods, which typically begin in early October.

Seymen added that the varieties are designed primarily for inland and transitional regions, which account for around 70 percent of Türkiye’s apple production.

The project ultimately aims to reduce yield losses by 10-20 percent.

