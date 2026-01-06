Missing woman found dead in Balıkesir reservoir after 8-day search

BALIKESİR

The body of Elif Kumal, a 33-year-old woman reported missing in the northwestern province of Balıkesir, was found eight days after her disappearance in a reservoir on the Kapıdağ Peninsula, local authorities have said.

Kumal had not been heard from since Dec. 27, 2025, after she allegedly left a camping area in the Erdek district following an argument with her boyfriend.

Large-scale search and rescue efforts were launched in the area, with hundreds of personnel taking part. In a statement, the Balıkesir Governor’s Office confirmed that Kumal’s body was discovered together with her vehicle in Yukarıyapıcı Reservoir.

Diving teams located the car at a depth of around eight meters during evening operations. Kumal was found inside the vehicle and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Her body was transferred to the Bursa Forensic Medicine Institute for an autopsy, while the removal of the vehicle from the reservoir is expected to be carried out later.

The reason Kumal was near the reservoir and how her car entered the water have not yet been determined. Her boyfriend, identified by his initials E.G., was previously taken into custody and later released under judicial supervision due to a lack of evidence.

After the body was found, he reportedly went to the gendarmerie and remained there overnight. Digital materials belonging to E.G. and another individual are being examined as part of the investigation.

Witnesses camping nearby told investigators they heard gunshots late that night, followed by music and were later asked whether they had seen a missing vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.