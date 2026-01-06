Missing woman found dead in Balıkesir reservoir after 8-day search

Missing woman found dead in Balıkesir reservoir after 8-day search

BALIKESİR
Missing woman found dead in Balıkesir reservoir after 8-day search

The body of Elif Kumal, a 33-year-old woman reported missing in the northwestern province of Balıkesir, was found eight days after her disappearance in a reservoir on the Kapıdağ Peninsula, local authorities have said.

Kumal had not been heard from since Dec. 27, 2025, after she allegedly left a camping area in the Erdek district following an argument with her boyfriend.

Large-scale search and rescue efforts were launched in the area, with hundreds of personnel taking part. In a statement, the Balıkesir Governor’s Office confirmed that Kumal’s body was discovered together with her vehicle in Yukarıyapıcı Reservoir.

Diving teams located the car at a depth of around eight meters during evening operations. Kumal was found inside the vehicle and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Her body was transferred to the Bursa Forensic Medicine Institute for an autopsy, while the removal of the vehicle from the reservoir is expected to be carried out later.

The reason Kumal was near the reservoir and how her car entered the water have not yet been determined. Her boyfriend, identified by his initials E.G., was previously taken into custody and later released under judicial supervision due to a lack of evidence.

After the body was found, he reportedly went to the gendarmerie and remained there overnight. Digital materials belonging to E.G. and another individual are being examined as part of the investigation.

Witnesses camping nearby told investigators they heard gunshots late that night, followed by music and were later asked whether they had seen a missing vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump actively discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

    Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

  2. Türkiye to assess joint defense industry steps with Malaysia

    Türkiye to assess joint defense industry steps with Malaysia

  3. US energy secretary says will control Venezuelan oil sales 'indefinitely'

    US energy secretary says will control Venezuelan oil sales 'indefinitely'

  4. US seizes 2 sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela

    US seizes 2 sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela

  5. Syrian army plans limited operation in Aleppo against SDF: Ministry

    Syrian army plans limited operation in Aleppo against SDF: Ministry
Recommended
Türkiye to assess joint defense industry steps with Malaysia

Türkiye to assess joint defense industry steps with Malaysia
Nearly 50,000 students practice judo in schools across Türkiye

Nearly 50,000 students practice judo in schools across Türkiye
TFF refers over 200 coaches, agents in betting probe

TFF refers over 200 coaches, agents in betting probe
Oman top diplomat due in Ankara for bilateral, regional talks

Oman top diplomat due in Ankara for bilateral, regional talks
New governors appointed to 19 provinces

New governors appointed to 19 provinces
Joint report on anti-terror initiative due this month: MHPs Yıldız

Joint report on anti-terror initiative due this month: MHP's Yıldız
Erdoğan says 2026 will be ‘year of reform’ for Türkiye

Erdoğan says 2026 will be ‘year of reform’ for Türkiye
WORLD Trump actively discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump has "actively discussed" the purchase of Greenland from Denmark with his team, the White House said on Jan. 7, but refused to rule out possible military action.
ECONOMY Japan urges China to drop controls on dual-use exports

Japan urges China to drop controls on dual-use exports

Japan has urged China to revoke its decision to impose tougher export controls on products with potential military uses, possibly including rare earths.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿