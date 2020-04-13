Turkey ends two-day curfew over COVID-19

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Turkey lifted a 48-hour curfew in 31 provinces across the country as of midnight on April 12 which had been implemented as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

People largely obeyed the weekend curfew, which began at midnight on April 10, said the Interior Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said 18,770 people had violated the restrictions and were subjected to "administrative and procedural penalties." The specifics of the penalties were not mentioned.

The government continues to restrict the movements of those under the age of 20 and above 65. Schools, malls, cafes, and restaurants also remain closed while nearly all gatherings, including congregational prayers, have been suspended.

