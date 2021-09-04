Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals

  • September 04 2021 09:54:00

Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals

ANKARA/BELGRADE-Anadolu Agency
Concluding their quest for the European crown, the Turkish women's volleyball team on Sept. 3 got eliminated in the semifinals of the CEV EuroVolley 2021, losing to Serbia 3-1.

Serbia struggled against Turkey at the beginning but in the end came out on top, winning the match with 32-34, 28-26, 25-23, and 25-13 sets at Stark Arena in the capital Belgrade.

Serbia's Tijana Boskovic's 39 points were key for her team's victory.

The game marked the eighth victory for Serbia in 10 EuroVolley encounters with Turkey.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency after the game, Turkey captain Eda Erdem Dündar said: "We managed the first two sets well, but in the third set our service quality fell and they served and played better."

The 34-year-old added that they should now focus on the upcoming match. She also thanked Turkish fans for their support.

Serbia coach Zoran Terzic congratulated the Turkish team for their efforts in the "tough match."

Serbia on Sept. 4 will take on Italy for gold, while Turkey's Sultans of the Net will face the Netherlands for bronze.

 

