Turkey, Egypt might have meeting at minister level: FM Çavuşoğlu

  • May 08 2021 09:16:00

ANKARA
Turkey's foreign minister on May 7 said that he could soon meet with his Egyptian counterpart. 

Speaking at a joint news conference with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, Turkey's Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu commented on an improving trend in bilateral ties with Cairo.

Çavuşoğlu said two days of talks this week led by the deputy foreign ministers of Turkey and Egypt were held in "positive atmosphere" and that the sides discussed bilateral issues, along with regional developments.

According to Çavuşoğlu, neither of the sides came up with any preconditions during the meeting, and they will determine what sort of steps could be taken in the future to keep the momentum going.

Çavuşoğlu went on to note that he had come together with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, on numerous occasions and that the two could meet in the future as well.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday that the nations of Turkey and Egypt enjoyed a unity "based on history."

Ankara and Cairo have recently released statements on bilateral ties, suggesting a restoration in relations after more than seven years of political estrangement.

The two countries exchanged positive signals on establishing contacts and dialogue, including possible talks to demarcate their maritime borders in the Eastern Mediterranean.

