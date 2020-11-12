Turkey draw 3-3 with Croatia in friendly

  • November 12 2020 09:01:06

Turkey draw 3-3 with Croatia in friendly

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey draw 3-3 with Croatia in friendly

Turkey's national team drew 3-3 with Croatia in a friendly match thriller on Nov. 11 at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.

Cenk Tosun converted a penalty shot in minute 23 to give Turkey a 1-0 lead but Ante Budimir gave a quick response to equalize the match.

Turkey regained the lead, thanks to a goal by Deniz Turuc to end the first half 2-1.

After the break, Croatia took control in the opening eleven minutes by scoring two goals via Mario Pasalic and Josip Brekalo.

But Cengiz Ünder leveled the score for the home team in minute 58 with the last goal of the match.

football,

MOST POPULAR

  1. A new era may open for Armenia

    A new era may open for Armenia

  2. Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

    Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

  3. Turkey, Russia to set up joint center to watch Nagorno-Karabakh peace

    Turkey, Russia to set up joint center to watch Nagorno-Karabakh peace

  4. New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

    New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

  5. President Erdoğan rules out cabinet reshuffle, vows new era for economy

    President Erdoğan rules out cabinet reshuffle, vows new era for economy
Recommended
Galatasarays presidential election in December

Galatasaray's presidential election in December

F1 cars take stroll in Istanbul streets for trailer video

F1 cars take stroll in Istanbul streets for trailer video
F1 returns to Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers

F1 returns to Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers
Turkey bags 34 medals at Poland wrestling tournament

Turkey bags 34 medals at Poland wrestling tournament
Fenerbahçe loses game, top spot in league

Fenerbahçe loses game, top spot in league
29 virus cases at minor league football club

29 virus cases at minor league football club
WORLD Italy records more than one million coronavirus cases

Italy records more than one million coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy on Nov. 11 passed the symbolic one million mark, while almost 43,000 people have died, according to official data.    
ECONOMY Turkish business circles welcome new economic plans

Turkish business circles welcome new economic plans

Business representatives in Turkey welcomed pledges on Nov. 11 by the country's president to improve the country's investment environment.
SPORTS Turkey draw 3-3 with Croatia in friendly

Turkey draw 3-3 with Croatia in friendly

Turkey's national team drew 3-3 with Croatia in a friendly match thriller on Nov. 11 at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.