Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers

  • October 09 2021 00:33:01

Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers

ISTANBUL
Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers

Turkey managed a 1-1 draw on Oct. 8 against Norway in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group match in Istanbul.

Turkish winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored the opening goal in the sixth minute after his team's pressure on Norway's defense at Istanbul's Ülker Stadium.

Aktürkoğlu was assisted by Cengiz Ünder.

But Norway leveled the score in the 41st minute as forward Kristian Thorstvedt finished in the far post.

Andreas Hanche-Olsen assisted Thorstvedt with a guiding header as Jens Petter Hauge crossed from the left after a short corner.

After a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) check the goal was valid.

In the second half, neither side was able to score and the match ended in an upsetting result for the home team.

Second-place Norway retained their advantage against Turkey in Group G as they have 14 points in seven matches.

The Netherlands are leading the group with 16 points after a 1-0 win against Latvia in Riga.

Following the draw in Istanbul, Turkey and Norway helped the Dutch team to the top spot.

Turkey has 12 points and is third in the group.

Only the group winners will automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The runners-up in each group will face the playoff stage to fight for limited spots for Qatar 2022.

Montenegro are now hot on Turkey's trail with 11 points. Latvia still have five points and are desperate for the upper spots in the group.

Gibraltar lost all seven matches and is at the bottom of Group G.

Teams will play three more matches before the group phase ends.

In the next fixture on Monday, the Netherlands will host group underdogs Gibraltar in Rotterdam.

On the same day, Turkey will visit Latvia in Riga, and Norway will play Montenegro in Oslo.

football,

WORLD China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan

China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Kanal Istanbul project now at stage of implementation: Erdoğan

    Kanal Istanbul project now at stage of implementation: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish official rebuffs claims about Central Bank chief

    Turkish official rebuffs claims about Central Bank chief

  3. Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

    Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

  4. Germany's Merkel to visit Turkey next week

    Germany's Merkel to visit Turkey next week

  5. Ankara warns Athens against arms race

    Ankara warns Athens against arms race
Recommended
Turkish swimmer bags gold in World Cup

Turkish swimmer bags gold in World Cup
Kuntz in first test as Turkey coach

Kuntz in first test as Turkey coach
F1 driver Norris says glad to heading back to Turkey

F1 driver Norris says glad to 'heading back' to Turkey
Freediver accuses federation of mobbing at camp

Freediver accuses federation of mobbing at camp
Turkish wrestler Fazlı Eryılmaz wins bronze in World Championships

Turkish wrestler Fazlı Eryılmaz wins bronze in World Championships
10-man Galatasaray survive in 5-goal clash against Rizespor with injury-time winner

10-man Galatasaray survive in 5-goal clash against Rizespor with injury-time winner

WORLD China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan

China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Oct. 9 reunification with Taiwan must happen and will happen peacefully, despite a ratcheting-up of China’s threats to attack the island.
ECONOMY OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Oct. 8 as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries.
SPORTS Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers

Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers

Turkey managed a 1-1 draw on Oct. 8 against Norway in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group match in Istanbul.