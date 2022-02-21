Turkey donates Turkovac, Sinovac vaccines to Congo

  • February 21 2022 13:12:25

Turkey donates Turkovac, Sinovac vaccines to Congo

KINSHASA/YAOUNDE
Turkey donates Turkovac, Sinovac vaccines to Congo

Turkey will send one million doses of the Sinovac and 100,000 doses of Turcovac vaccines to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Feb. 20.

“I brought 100,000 doses of vaccines with me,” Erdoğan said, speaking at a joint press conference with his Congolese counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi, in the capital Kinshasa where he arrived as the first stop of his four-day Africa trip.

“Our Health Ministry will send one million doses of Sinovac and 100,000 doses of Turkovac vaccine,” he added.

Emphasizing that he had met with his counterpart, Tshisekedi, for the third time in the last six months, Erdoğan said, “I believe that my visit will further increase the momentum in our bilateral relations.”

With the declaration, action plan and joint implementation report we accepted at the Turkey-Africa partnership summit, they determined a roadmap for Turkey’s relations with Africa for the period 2022-2026, he said.

“We will continue to develop our relations with African countries based on sincerity, brotherhood and solidarity within this framework,” he said.

The two presidents signed seven agreements on security, the economy and industry.

Erdoğan said Turkey will continue to support the DRC’S development efforts and noted Turkey’s development aid agency TİKA is conducting various projects, including vocational training, healthcare, support for administrative and social infrastructure, and school renewal.

The president said the two countries have nearly doubled their bilateral trade volume, which was $36.5 million in 2018 before the pandemic. “We are advancing towards our trade goal of $250 million,” he stated.

He thanked Tshisekedi and the authorities of the DRC for their support in the fight against FETÖ.

Erdoğan offered his condolences to the citizens of the DRC who lost their lives in a terrorist attack that took place in Ituri on Feb. 1.

Tshisekedi, for his part, said the Turkish president’s visit to his country had tremendous meaning for the future of the DRC.

The priority area of bilateral cooperation is on security, increasing the capacity in the fight against terrorist groups as well as armed groups, he said.

Erdoğan’s Africa trip also includes Senegal and Guinea-Bissau.

During his visit to the Senegalese capital Dakar on Feb. 21, Erdoğan was scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the Dakar Olympic Stadium built by a Turkish company. He was also expected to inaugurate Turkey’s new embassy building.

TURKEY Turkey donates Turkovac, Sinovac vaccines to Congo

Turkey donates Turkovac, Sinovac vaccines to Congo
MOST POPULAR

  1. Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul

    Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul

  2. Kangals guard herds against lions in Africa: Mayor

    Kangals guard herds against lions in Africa: Mayor

  3. President Erdoğan embarks on three-day Africa tour

    President Erdoğan embarks on three-day Africa tour

  4. Turkish, Greek officials to meet to discuss ‘positive agenda’

    Turkish, Greek officials to meet to discuss ‘positive agenda’

  5. Turkey to hold 2nd Antalya Diplomacy Forum in March

    Turkey to hold 2nd Antalya Diplomacy Forum in March
Recommended
Çavuşoğlu, Israel’s Lapid hold phone call

Çavuşoğlu, Israel’s Lapid hold phone call
Turkey to hold 2nd Antalya Diplomacy Forum in March

Turkey to hold 2nd Antalya Diplomacy Forum in March
Some 60 healthcare workers attacked in January, says union

Some 60 healthcare workers attacked in January, says union
Turkish, Greek officials to meet to discuss ‘positive agenda’

Turkish, Greek officials to meet to discuss ‘positive agenda’
Authorities ramp up efforts against phone scams

Authorities ramp up efforts against phone scams
Afghan girl who walked to Turkey finally reaches Norway

Afghan girl who walked to Turkey finally reaches Norway
WORLD ’Swissleaks’ investigation targets Credit Suisse bank

’Swissleaks’ investigation targets Credit Suisse bank

Credit Suisse bank, still reeling from losing billions of dollars last year, faced a fresh challenge Sunday: allegations from an international investigation that it had handled dirty money for decades.

ECONOMY Vaccine row remains between EU, Africa

Vaccine row remains between EU, Africa

There was no breakthrough at the EU-African Union summit over a dispute around Africa’s calls for a temporary intellectual property waiver to allow the generic production of vaccines and treatments.
SPORTS Shiffrin vows to rebound after ‘epic under-performance’

Shiffrin vows to rebound after ‘epic under-performance’

Mikaela Shiffrin arrived at the Beijing Games as one of the most recognizable and decorated figures in winter sports, at the peak of a career in which she has dominated the World Cup.