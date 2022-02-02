Turkey does not want war between Russia, Ukraine: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan. 1 that his country does not want a war between Russia and Ukraine and hopes the issue will be resolved peacefully.

“We would never want a war between Russia and Ukraine. This is not a good omen for the region. As a NATO country, we do not want such a thing, we do not accept it … I hope we can resolve this peacefully,” he said at a youth event during a visit to the northeastern Trabzon city.

Erdoğan also met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and two leaders held a joint press conference following their meeting at the Presidential Complex on Jan. 1.

Drawing attention to the long-standing historical, cultural and social ties between the two nations, President Erdoğan underlined that Turkey saw Lebanon’s problems as its own problems, its achievements as its own achievements, and added: “As Turkey and the Turkish nation, we want to strengthen our cooperation and solidarity with our Lebanese brothers and sisters, with the entire Lebanese people.”

Noting that he and Prime Minister Mikati discussed in detail the Turkey-Lebanon relations during their meeting prior to the press conference, President Erdoğan said: “We focused on enhancing our cooperation. With my treasured friend, we discussed additional steps to contribute to Lebanon. As you know, I dispatched the Vice President and the Foreign Minister to Beirut in the immediate aftermath of the Beirut Port explosion to display solidarity with the Lebanese people. Likewise, Turkey became the first country to rush to the aid of its Lebanese brothers and sisters with air ambulances following the explosion in Akkar last August. And we did so without discriminating among the Lebanese people.”

Underscoring that Turkey, as it did in the past, would continue to stand with Lebanon in the future as a foul-weather friend, President Erdoğan stated: “I emphasized that we stood ready to lend support to the Lebanese government’s reform efforts. In this regard, I expressed our willingness to share our experience in public services’ digital transformation.”

The trade volume between Turkey and Lebanon increased by 80 percent to reach 1.8 billion dollars in 2021 notwithstanding the pandemic, the President highlighted. “We, however, do not find it sufficient. We consulted on the steps that can be taken to boost that figure. In this regard, we attach great importance to the immediate entry into force of the free trade agreement dated 2010. We have also agreed to hold the Mixed Economic Commission meeting as soon as possible. I of the opinion that Turkish products are advantageous and attractive for the Lebanese market in many respects including price, quality and shipping cost. We, for our part, would like to diversify the products we import from Lebanon. I expressed our companies’ readiness to undertake major infrastructure projects in Lebanon including the reconstruction of the Beirut Port.”