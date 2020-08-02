Turkey distributes Eid meat to refugee families in Iraq

  • August 02 2020 10:23:17

Turkey distributes Eid meat to refugee families in Iraq

KIRKUK-Anadolu Agency
Turkey distributes Eid meat to refugee families in Iraq

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) on Aug. 1 distributed meat of sacrificed animals to hundreds of needy families at a refugee camp in Kirkuk, north of Iraq’s capital Baghdad, on the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival.

The meat had been distributed at the Yahyava refugee camp to some 550 refugee families who left their homes due to attacks by ISIL terror group, Ahmet Dağli, a member of the Turkish Red Crescent’s Iraqi delegation, told Anadolu Agency.

The humanitarian agency also distributed meat to families in need living in the city center of Kirkuk.

Most of the Muslim-majority countries around the world, including Turkey, are observing the four-day holiday that started on July 31.

On Eid al-Adha, one of the two main yearly Muslim holidays, people who can afford to slaughter an animal do so and distribute most of the meat to the needy, neighbors and relatives.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Culverts scanned in 3D in Hagia Sophia

    Culverts scanned in 3D in Hagia Sophia

  2. Turkey condemns UAE’s 'malicious’ acts in Libya

    Turkey condemns UAE’s 'malicious’ acts in Libya

  3. First Russian flight arrives in Istanbul amid virus

    First Russian flight arrives in Istanbul amid virus

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Lake in Turkey may yield answers on life on Mars

    Lake in Turkey may yield answers on life on Mars
Recommended
Erdoğan extends Eid greetings to leaders

Erdoğan extends Eid greetings to leaders
Lake in Turkey may yield answers on life on Mars

Lake in Turkey may yield answers on life on Mars
Eid more joyous with Hagia Sophia Mosque, says Erdoğan

Eid more joyous with Hagia Sophia Mosque, says Erdoğan

Eid al-Adha aid distributed to 4,000 families in Gaza

Eid al-Adha aid distributed to 4,000 families in Gaza
First Russian flight arrives in Istanbul amid virus

First Russian flight arrives in Istanbul amid virus
Turkey condemns UAE’s malicious’ acts in Libya

Turkey condemns UAE’s 'malicious’ acts in Libya
WORLD Scientists study coronavirus outbreaks among minks in Europe

Scientists study coronavirus outbreaks among minks in Europe

Coronavirus outbreaks at mink farms in Spain and the Netherlands have scientists digging into how the animals got infected and if they can spread it to people.
ECONOMY Turkeys electricity consumption down 0.51 pct in July

Turkey's electricity consumption down 0.51 pct in July

Turkey's electricity consumption decreased by 0.51% in July compared to the same month of 2019, according to data released by Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

SPORTS Lille signs veteran Turkey striker Yılmaz from Beşiktaş

Lille signs veteran Turkey striker Yılmaz from Beşiktaş

Lille has signed veteran Turkey striker Burak Yılmaz from Beşiktaş after selling Victor Osimhen to Italian side Napoli.