Turkey distributes Eid meat to refugee families in Iraq

KIRKUK-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) on Aug. 1 distributed meat of sacrificed animals to hundreds of needy families at a refugee camp in Kirkuk, north of Iraq’s capital Baghdad, on the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival.

The meat had been distributed at the Yahyava refugee camp to some 550 refugee families who left their homes due to attacks by ISIL terror group, Ahmet Dağli, a member of the Turkish Red Crescent’s Iraqi delegation, told Anadolu Agency.

The humanitarian agency also distributed meat to families in need living in the city center of Kirkuk.

Most of the Muslim-majority countries around the world, including Turkey, are observing the four-day holiday that started on July 31.

On Eid al-Adha, one of the two main yearly Muslim holidays, people who can afford to slaughter an animal do so and distribute most of the meat to the needy, neighbors and relatives.