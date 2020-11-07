Turkey dismisses central bank governor

  November 07 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey dismissed Murat Uysal as central bank governor early on Nov. 7 and replaced him with former finance minister Naci Ağbal, who was until now the head of the Strategy and Budget Presidency.

Ağbal headed the finance ministry from 2015-2018 and left his post to Berat Albayrak, the current minister.

İbrahim Senel, deputy head of the Strategy and Budget Presidency, was also appointed as the new head of the agency, according to a presidential decree issued in the Official Gazette.

Murat Uysal was appointed governor of the bank in July 2019, after former governor, Murat Çetinkaya was dismissed.

Former Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci was also appointed to the Economic Policies Committee.


