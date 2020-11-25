Turkey develops 1st local vaccine at int'l standards

  • November 25 2020 12:26:39

Turkey develops 1st local vaccine at int'l standards

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey develops 1st local vaccine at intl standards

Turkey on Nov. 25 announced that it had completed all production processes for an adult-type tetanus-diphtheria vaccine, developed with domestic resources.

"Turkey's first vaccine at international standards is ready to use," Fahrettin Koca announced in a written statement.

Underlining that the project for a local vaccine began in 2015, Koca said all processes including antigen generation had been carried out completely under domestic conditions.

He added that the necessary quality controls of the vaccine had been conducted and the vaccine was approved.

"The process focusing on local vaccine production, which we started as part of the localization policy, will continue with good news," Koca said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to respond to unlawful search of cargo ship: FM

    Turkey to respond to unlawful search of cargo ship: FM

  2. Presidential adviser Arınç resigns after dispute with president

    Presidential adviser Arınç resigns after dispute with president

  3. Ankara expects center with Russia to ‘soon’ operate

    Ankara expects center with Russia to ‘soon’ operate

  4. Erdoğan parts ways with Arınç amid reform row

    Erdoğan parts ways with Arınç amid reform row

  5. Charges against police who used force on feminist dance ‘Las Tesis’ group dropped

    Charges against police who used force on feminist dance ‘Las Tesis’ group dropped
Recommended
Turkey to launch local COVID-19 vaccine by April: Erdoğan

Turkey to launch local COVID-19 vaccine by April: Erdoğan

Over 2 dozen detained in nationwide drug raids

Over 2 dozen detained in nationwide drug raids
Turkey calls on Greece for dialogue on East Med

Turkey calls on Greece for dialogue on East Med
Ankara expects center with Russia to ‘soon’ operate

Ankara expects center with Russia to ‘soon’ operate
Turkey to respond to unlawful search of cargo ship: FM

Turkey to respond to unlawful search of cargo ship: FM
Cypriots cycle through fenced town for first time after 46 years

Cypriots cycle through fenced town for first time after 46 years
WORLD Turkish politician selected as delegate of US electoral college for first time

Turkish politician selected as delegate of US electoral college for first time

A Turkish politician living in the U.S. state of New Jersey has become the first Turkish-American to be appointed on behalf of the Democratic Party to the United States Electoral College, a group of presidential electors.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $703 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $703 mln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 5.6 billion Turkish liras ($703 million) from domestic markets on Nov. 24, according to an official statement.
SPORTS Man Utd beat Başakşehir 4-1 in Champions League

Man Utd beat Başakşehir 4-1 in Champions League

English football club Manchester United beat Medipol Başakşehir 4-1 in a UEFA Champions League match on Nov. 24, a devastating loss for the Turkish team.