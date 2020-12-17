Turkey detains suspect over migrant smuggling

KOCAELİ- Anadolu Agency

Police in northwestern Turkey detained a suspect amid a probe into migrant smuggling as 12 irregular migrants were held in a vehicle, according to security sources on Dec. 16.

Police in Kocaeli province stopped a minibus as part of the country's measures to stop migrant smuggling, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A total of 12 irregular migrants including Pakistani, Bangladeshi, and Afghan nationals were held in the minibus.

The irregular migrants were taken to the provincial migration authority.

The driver, identified as H. A. was arrested and police seized the minibus.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.