Turkey detains 510 people for ‘provocative’ COVID-19 posts on social media

  • May 22 2020 13:17:00

Turkey detains 510 people for ‘provocative’ COVID-19 posts on social media

ANKARA
Turkey detains 510 people for ‘provocative’ COVID-19 posts on social media

The Interior Ministry announced that 10,111 social media accounts have been determined to be “sharing baseless and provocative coronavirus posts” in the last 65 days.

In a written statement, the ministry said 510 out of 1,105 suspects detected were “caught.”

On March 11, Turkey became the last major economy to report its first case of the coronavirus.

On April 7, the ministry had announced that 616 people who allegedly shared “provocative” and “baseless” social media posts had been identified and 229 of them were detained.

On March 17, the ministry said 93 people had been identified and 19 of them were taken into custody.

Since the first officially recorded case in Turkey in mid-March, the Interior Ministry has been keeping a close watch on social media outlets to prevent possible dissemination of false, inaccurate and provocative information regarding the outbreak.

The latest data have shown that the country is making progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

The number of daily reported cases in Turkey dropped below 1,000 in two consecutive days this week.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Probe opened after mosques blare ‘Bella Ciao’ from minarets in Turkey’s west

    Probe opened after mosques blare ‘Bella Ciao’ from minarets in Turkey’s west

  2. Airports' virus steps certified before flights

    Airports' virus steps certified before flights

  3. Czech resolution on 1919 events ‘null and void,’ says Foreign Ministry

    Czech resolution on 1919 events ‘null and void,’ says Foreign Ministry

  4. Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension

    Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension

  5. Massive hospital inaugurated in Istanbul

    Massive hospital inaugurated in Istanbul
Recommended
Turkey voices sorrow over Pakistani plane crash

Turkey voices sorrow over Pakistani plane crash
Eid al-Fitr must go digital this year, say experts

Eid al-Fitr must go digital this year, say experts
Turkey, US discuss Haftar attacks in Libya

Turkey, US discuss Haftar attacks in Libya
Turkey steps up to act against Israeli plans on West Bank

Turkey steps up to act against Israeli plans on West Bank
Turkish kid accepted to school for gifted students in US

Turkish kid accepted to school for gifted students in US
First COVID-19 case in Turkey originated in US: Study

First COVID-19 case in Turkey originated in US: Study
WORLD Virus fallout dampens spirits as Muslims mark major holiday

Virus fallout dampens spirits as Muslims mark major holiday

Muslims worldwide will celebrate one of their biggest holidays under the long shadow of the coronavirus, with millions confined to their homes and others gripped by economic concerns during what is usually a festive time of shopping and celebration.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence up in May

Sectoral confidence up in May

In Turkey, confidence in all sectors posted a rise in May, the country's statistical authority reported on May 22.
SPORTS Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

Turkey canceled its Presidential Cycling Tour due to risks relating to the novel coronavirus.