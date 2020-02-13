Turkey deports German national over terror links

  • February 13 2020 11:25:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey on Feb. 12 deported a terrorist to their home country of Germany, the Interior Ministry said.

It did not specify which terror group the fighter belonged to, but in recent months ISIL terrorists are being returned to their home countries.

The issue of the handling of ISIL members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said several European countries resisted its efforts to send ISIL members back to their countries, but that it will nevertheless press forward.

Turkey deported almost 780 foreign terrorists back to their countries of origin in 2019, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said ahead of the new year.

