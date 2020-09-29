Turkey denies shooting down Armenian warplane

ANKARA

Turkey on Sept. 29 denied an Armenian claim that Turkey’s F-16 fighter jets had shot down an Armenian SU-25 warplane during clashes over the occupied Nagorny Karabakh region.

"The claim that Turkey shot down an Armenian fighter jet is absolutely untrue," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s top press aide Fahrettin Altun said.

"Armenia should withdraw from the territories under its occupation instead of resorting to cheap propaganda tricks," he added.



