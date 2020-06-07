Turkey delivers medical aid to Bangladesh

  • June 07 2020 11:09:00

DHAKA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's state-run aid agency on June 7 delivered medical supplies to Bangladesh in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“TİKA [Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency] provided one thousand N95 masks, one thousand PPE suits, two ventilators and five thousand medical masks to support Bangladesh in fighting COVID-19,” the Turkish Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement.

Additional Foreign Secretary Khalilur Rahman received the aid, while Turkish Ambassador in Dhaka Mustafa Osman Turan and TİKA's Bangladesh Coordinator İsmail Gündoğdu attended the handover ceremony in capital Dhaka.

Bangladeshi authorities will distribute the equipment to the country's relevant health institutions in the coming days, the statement said. 

Referring to the gradual deterioration of the situation in Bangladesh, it said: “We are glad to be able to support Bangladesh in these difficult times caused by COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Bilateral relations between our fraternal countries have undoubtedly taken a step further after today's handover ceremony,” the statement added.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Turan said all nations should act in solidarity amid the pandemic. “Turkey is pleased to provide a much-needed medical assistance to Bangladesh in line with the longstanding close ties between our countries.”

Gündoğdu said TİKA will continue to “support the people of sister country Bangladesh to face the COVID-19 challenges”.

Since 2014, TİKA has completed many projects in Bangladesh, he added.

In April and May, the Turkish embassy, with the contribution of Turkish institutions present in Bangladesh, distributed 4,000 food packages to underprivileged families in Dhaka and Chittagong.

On May 13, TİKA also distributed 1,000 dry food packages in Cox's Bazar, southern Bangladesh.

Besides, the agency distributed 5,000 food packages and 5,000 personal care packages to the Rohingya refugees in April and May during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

