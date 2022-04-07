Turkey delivers ATAK helicopter to Philippines

  • April 07 2022 07:00:00

Turkey delivers ATAK helicopter to Philippines

MANILA
Turkey delivers ATAK helicopter to Philippines

Turkey has delivered two ATAK helicopters, a twin-engine air vehicle developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), to the Philippines, the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) has announced, marking the first delivery to a foreign country.

“We are happy to witness a historical moment,” SSB head İsmail Demir said during the delivery ceremony in the Col Jesus Villamor Airbase in Pasay City.

An ATAK helicopter is an all-weather attack helicopter having a unit cost of roughly $50 million. The first flight testing of the helicopter’s prototype took place on Sept. 28, 2009.

“With the agreement signed with SSB and the Philippines Defense Ministry, the defense cooperation has reached a state-to-state level,” Demir said and offered to hold the Joint Defense Industries Work Group meeting in Manila.

Naming the Turkish defense companies TUSAŞ, Aselsan and Roketsan, Demir said, “Our companies are willing to cooperate with friendly nations in the field of technology, joint production and marketing.”

“Despite the heavy impact of the pandemic on world economies, the rising numbers of defense costs of the Asia-Pacific region remind us that supply of defense is still a priority of the Asian countries.”

Demir highlighted that SSB not only wants to do business with the region but also wants to establish a partnership in defense industries with friendly nations.

Turkey’s defense industry has grown fast over the past two decades in line with the government’s efforts aimed at reducing the country’s reliance on foreign countries in the defense field.

The total turnover of the local defense and aviation industry increased from $1.1 billion in 2002 to a record high of $10.9 billion in 2019.

The number of local defense projects carried out locally jumped from 66 20 years ago to 793 in 2021.

Turkey’s defense export revenues exceeded $3 billion in 2021, and this year they may be over $4 billion, Demir said in an interview with private broadcaster CNNTürk last month.

WORLD Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

    Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

  2. Turkey reshuffles around two dozen of ambassadors

    Turkey reshuffles around two dozen of ambassadors

  3. Turkey playing pivotal role in Ukraine crisis: Nuland

    Turkey playing pivotal role in Ukraine crisis: Nuland

  4. Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

    Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

  5. Turkey calls for probe into civilian deaths in Ukraine’s Bucha

    Turkey calls for probe into civilian deaths in Ukraine’s Bucha
Recommended
Museum to host works of founder of Turkish painting

Museum to host works of founder of Turkish painting
Nearly 5.6 mln tons of plastic waste produced in Turkey last year

Nearly 5.6 mln tons of plastic waste produced in Turkey last year
Fog engulfs Istanbul, disrupts marine traffic

Fog engulfs Istanbul, disrupts marine traffic
‘Brand war’ erupts between divorced couple

‘Brand war’ erupts between divorced couple
Turkey to elect 316 MPs in 14 provinces

Turkey to elect 316 MPs in 14 provinces
Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year
WORLD Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

Former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino were held in contempt of Congress for their monthlong refusal to comply with subpoenas rendered by the House committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

ECONOMY Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

Public transport prices, including buses and taxis, have been hiked by 40 percent, while water prices have been increased by 29 percent in Istanbul.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.