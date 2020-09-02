Turkey cracked down ISIL plan to hit Hagia Sophia, says minister

  • September 02 2020 15:10:00

Turkey cracked down ISIL plan to hit Hagia Sophia, says minister

ISTANBUL
Turkey cracked down ISIL plan to hit Hagia Sophia, says minister

Turkey cracked down ISIL plans to hit Hagia Sophia mosque and to kidnap senior Turkish statesmen and politicians to Syria, said the country’s interior minister about the operations after the so-called Emir of Turkey was arrested. 

“For the last one or one and a half month, ISIL is in preparations for an attack on Hagia Sophia, some other economical places and some associations in Istanbul,” said Süleyman Soylu.

According to the minister, the terrorist group was trying to form hit-teams of 10-12 people for these attacks. 

“On Aug. 18, the security units captured ISIL suspect, Hüseyin Sağır with his Kalashnikov [assault rifle], who was reported plotting an attack. Then over him, we came at the so-called Emir of Turkey on Aug. 20,” told Soylu to daily Hürriyet. 

As part of all these operations against the group, police occupied digital materials, in which all the plans were stored. 

“In those materials, we saw the new structure of the group in the country, the instructions coming from Syria and Iraq. They even wrote how to use and bury the weapons in the city and the rural areas” noted the minister. 

The interrogations of the ISIL suspects are still ongoing, according to the minister. 

About the attack on Hagia Sophia, the minister points out a question mark. 

“If ISIL is a radical group, then normally they should not be interested in Hagia Sophia. Maybe a shrine. But the allegations about the mosque shows the network behind ISIL and how we should read it. Which intelligence groups are trying to affect the group? We should determine this.”

He also underlined another ISIL plan. “They wanted to kidnap Turkish politicians and statesmen to Syria.”

In his exclusive interview, the minister added that he cannot give any details about this.

Hagia Sophia was converted to a mosque from a museum on July 24 and was opened for worship after 86 years.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey in second peak of first wave of outbreak, says Health Minister

    Turkey in second peak of first wave of outbreak, says Health Minister

  2. Turkey vows to take counter steps after US lifts arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

    Turkey vows to take counter steps after US lifts arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

  3. Brother of Qatari Emir comes to Turkey with two trucks of belongings

    Brother of Qatari Emir comes to Turkey with two trucks of belongings

  4. Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

    Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

  5. Ankara Mayor Yavaş meets President Erdoğan, asks support for projects

    Ankara Mayor Yavaş meets President Erdoğan, asks support for projects
Recommended
Some 128,000 instructors received digital training in cooperation with Google

Some 128,000 instructors received digital training in cooperation with Google
ECHR president to pay a visit to Turkey

ECHR president to pay a visit to Turkey 
Venezuela opposition in talks to join parliament vote, Turkish official says

Venezuela opposition in talks to join parliament vote, Turkish official says
Three people arrested in lawmaker assault

Three people arrested in lawmaker assault
Brother of Qatari Emir comes to Turkey with two trucks of belongings

Brother of Qatari Emir comes to Turkey with two trucks of belongings
Ankara Mayor Yavaş meets President Erdoğan, asks support for projects

Ankara Mayor Yavaş meets President Erdoğan, asks support for projects
WORLD Head of Khmer Rouge torture prison dies aged 77

Head of Khmer Rouge torture prison dies aged 77

The former chief interrogator and top torturer for Cambodia’s genocidal Khmer Rouge regime died early on Sept. 2 in hospital in Phnom Penh. He was 77.
ECONOMY Auto sales more than doubled in August

Auto sales more than doubled in August

Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Turkey were up 134.5% year-on-year in August, according to data released by an industry group on Sept. 2. 
SPORTS Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

Turkey’s Intercity Istanbul Park will host the first Grand Prix since 2011 from Nov. 13 - Nov. 15, with 100,00 spectators, and the daily tickets costing 30 Turkish Liras ($4) will be on sale next week, said the official responsible for the organization.