Turkey converts Kariye Museum into mosque

ISTANBUL- Agence France-Presse

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 21 ordered another ancient Orthodox church that became a mosque and then a popular Istanbul museum to be turned back into a place of Muslim worship.

The decision to transform the Kariye Museum into a mosque came just a month after a similar conversion for the UNESCO World Heritage-recognised Hagia Sophia.

The 1,000-year-old building’s history closely mirrors that of the Hagia Sophia- its bigger neighbor on the historic western bank of the Golden Horn on the European side of Istanbul.

The Holy Saviour in Chora was a medieval Byzantine church decorated with 14th-century frescoes of the Last Judgement that remain treasured in the Christian world.

It was originally converted into the Kariye Mosque half a century after the 1453 conquest of Istanbul by the Ottoman Empire.

It became the Kariye Museum after World War II, a group of American art historians then helped restore the original church’s mosaics and opened them up for public display in 1958.

Turkey’s top administrative court approved the museum’s conversion into a mosque in November.



